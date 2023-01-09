The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Denver boys vs Hudson
After a tough loss to Wapsie Valley on Tuesday, the Cyclones faced off against the Hudson Pirates on Friday.
The first quarter started off dead even, 15-15 after the first quarter was all said and done. A high scoring second quarter from the Pirates saw its lead extend to 41-34.
Denver did its best to stay in the game, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and tightening the gap to 63-55. The Pirates closed out the Cyclones with an 18 point fourth quarter that saw Denver only score eight points. The final score came out to be 81-63 in favor of Hudson.
Denver girls vs Hudson
It was the Grace Hennessy show against Hudson on Friday, but the Cyclones were unable to take advantage of that.
The first quarter started out tight with Hudson holding a close 13-12 advantage. Quarter two was also separated by only one point, 11-10 to give Hudson the 24-22 lead heading into halftime.
Hudson broke out in the third quarter, outscoring the Cyclones 24-15 and took a 48-37 lead. The resilient Cyclones battled back but fell just short of the win, falling by a score of 60-56.
Hennessy finished with a game high 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Denver boys vs Ankeny Christian
The Cyclone boys had lost four of its last five games going into Saturday against a tough 9-1 Ankeny Christian team.
Denver started off on the right foot, leading 15-14 after the first quarter had ended. The second quarter was slow scoring for both teams, with Denver outscoring the Eagles 11-10 to take a 26-24 lead into the third quarter.
In total, Denver scored 44 second half points en route to a 67-51 win.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Clarksville girls vs Collins-Maxwell
The lady Indians were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to New Hampton to start the second half of the season.
Collins-Maxwell has won its last five games and added a sixth when it took down Clarksville 51-38.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Clarksville boys vs Collins-Maxwell
The Clarksville boys basketball team was looking to continue its strong comeback season.
The game started off on the right foot, outscoring the Spartans 12-10 in the first quarter. The Indians exploded for 23 second quarter points to go ahead 35-21.
Clarksville cruised in the second half and picked up its fifth win of the year, 59-43.
Eli Schmidt led the Indians with 21 points.
Wapsie Valley girls vs Union
The lady Warriors were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to its rival Denver.
The game started off slow for the Warriors as it trailed 15-8 and 21-12 after the first half ended.
Wapsie Valley erupted for 24 points in the third quarter and only gave up six to take back the lead, 36-27. The Warriors held on for the 47-37 win.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publication.
Wapsie Valley boys vs Union
Mason Harter and Andrew Westpfahl continued to have strong seasons against Union.
The Wapsie Valley offense rolled throughout the first half and took a 35-21 lead into halftime.
The second half was much of the same and the Warriors finished off the game with a 75-57 win.
Harter dominated with a 28 point and 19 rebound game. Westpfahl finished the game with 22 points.