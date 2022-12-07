The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to be at in person.
Denver girls vs Dike-New Hartford
The lady Cyclones had a tough test against undefeated Dike-New Hartford.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, 26-8.
The second quarter was no different, as D-NH continued to pour it in against the Cyclones, scoring 28 points in the second quarter alone and taking a 54-19 lead into halftime.
D-NH let its foot off of the gas in the third quarter, only scoring 13 to Denver’s five.
In the fourth quarter, Denver outscored the Wolverines for the first time, nine to eight, and putting the final score at 75-33.
Peyton Peterson led the Wolverines with 29 points.
Stats for Denver were not available at the time of publishing.
Denver boys vs Dike-New Hartford
The Denver boys basketball team was hoping for a different result than the girls in its matchup against D-NH.
Denver was able to take a 14-10 lead into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Wolverines bounced back to take a 25-24 lead into half.
The Cyclones weren’t going down without a fight though as it outscored D-NH 17-12 and took a 41-37 lead into the final quarter.
D-NH escaped with the 55-51 win after a big fourth quarter.
Braxten Johnson led the Wolverines with 19 points.
Stats for Denver were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Wapsie Valley girls vs Hudson
After beating Janesville earlier in the week, the Warriors were looking to make it back-to-back wins.
The Pirates took an early 15-5 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Hudson continued to pour it on, taking a 30-12 lead into the half.
After the third quarter, the Warriors were only able to get four points, making the score 41-16 after three.
In the final frame, Hudson cruised to a 52-25 win.
Kenzie Snyder led the Warriors with five points.
Wapsie Valley boys vs Hudson
The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team was looking to win its first game of the season on Tuesday night against Hudson.
After the first quarter, the Pirates were leading by just one point, 14-13.
Hudson was seemingly pulling away from the Warriors, taking a 38-25 lead into the second half.
Wapsie Valley began its comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 25-14 and only trailed by two going into the fourth quarter, 52-50.
A big 17 point quarter gave Wapsie Valley its first win of the season, 67-65.
Stats were not available at the time of publishing.