The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Denver girls vs Oelwein
Denver girls vs Oelwein
Denver girls vs Oelwein
It was a low scoring affair in Oelwein as the score was just 5-3 after the first quarter. The Cyclones held onto its lead heading into halftime, 14-13.
The second half saw Denver start to slowly pull away and held a 26-22 lead after three quarters. The Cyclones were able to hold on for a 38-24 win behind 14 points from Grace Hennessy.
Denver boys vs Oelwein
The Cyclones were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to South Hardin earlier in the week.
After one quarter, Denver led 20-19 and the Cyclones extended that lead to 45-34 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Cyclones continued to play strong and led 64-59. Oelwein finally started to hit some shots and outscored Denver 26-9 in the final frame to come away with the 85-73 win.
Eli Ricketts led the Cyclones with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Janesville girls vs Tripoli
The lady Wildcats were looking for its first win of the season and had its best chance against Tripoli on Friday.
Janesville jumped out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter and led 33-29 at the half.
In the second half, the Wildcats continued to play strong basketball and led 51-43 after the third quarter. Janesville would go on to come away with its first win of the season 59-53.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Williamsburg
The Go-Hawks were looking for its sixth straight win when it faced off against Williamsburg on Saturday.
Waverly-Shell Rock would go on to win 75-66 behind 25 from Noah Frazell. Clay Draper pitched in 16 points while Luke Frazell had 15.
Cole Marsh led with seven rebounds while also having seven assists.
