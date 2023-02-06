The prep basketball review highlights games from around the area.
W-SR girls vs Crestwood
After taking down neighbor Denver on Thursday, the lady Go-Hawks were looking to keep the winning streak alive.
The Go-Hawks jumped out to a 14-9 lead after quarter one and continued to play well in the first half, taking a 34-19 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, it was much of the same for Waverly-Shell Rock as they took a 41-23 lead going into the final frame.
W-SR closed out the 57-40 win over the Cadets behind a 26 point 11 rebound performance from Katelyn Eggena. Emma Thompson contributed 13 points and six boards as well.
W-SR boys vs Crestwood
With the top spot in the conference at stake for the Go-Hawks, a win was needed over a tough Crestwood team.
The Go-Hawks shot it well in the first quarter en route to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter. The hot shooting continued in the second, allowing W-SR to take a 43-24 lead at half.
In the third quarter, W-SR outscored Crestwood 25-17 and in the fourth, closed things out with an 88-53 victory.
W-SR shot 43% from beyond the arc and Cole Marsh finished with a game high 22 points.
W-SR boys vs Storm Lake
On a Saturday game with only the boys playing, the Go-Hawks were looking to extend their winning streak against the Tornadoes.
In the first quarter, the Go-Hawks jumped out to a 23-10 lead and extended that to a 46-24 lead at half.
The second half was on cruise control for W-SR with a lead of 71-33 after three and a 77-44 win for the Go-Hawks.
Noah Frazell and Marsh led with 18 and 17 points respectively.
Denver girls vs Hudson
On senior night, the lady Cyclones were hoping for a good showing.
After the first quarter, Denver was keeping close with the Pirates, trailing 13-10.
Denver’s offense stalled in the second quarter and trailed 23-14 going into halftime.
After three quarters, Hudson continued to stretch their lead to 43-23 and ultimately took down Denver 53-36.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Denver boys vs Hudson
The Cyclones boys team was looking for their third straight win.
Hudson took a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and jumped out to a bigger 44-23 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Denver made up some ground and trailed 55-44 after three quarters. Hudson would go on to win 73-54. Clayton Liddle led the Cyclones with 13 points.
Nashua-Plainfield girls vs West Fork
The undefeated Warhawks greeted the lady Huskies on Friday night.
West Fork took a 23-6 lead after the first and extended that to 41-16 at halftime.
After the third quarter, Nashua-Plainfield trailed 58-22 and would go on to lose 65-28.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Nashua-Plainfield boys vs West Fork
The Nashua-Plainfield boys basketball team was looking to end their three game losing streak against West Fork.
The Huskies led 11-8 after the first quarter, but the Warhawks took the lead back 24-22 at the break.
In the third quarter, West Fork held a slim 36-35 lead after three and they pulled away for the 53-41 win.
Bo Harrington led the Huskies with 19 points and eight rebounds.