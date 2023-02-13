The prep basketball review highlights games from around the area.
Waverly-Shell Rock girls vs Decorah
With a co-conference championship on the line, the lady Go-Hawks had a tough test against the fifth ranked Vikings.
Waverly-Shell Rock kept things close in the first quarter and trailed 19-16 after one. The Go-Hawks outscored their rivals 12-10 in quarter two and went into half down 29-28.
In the third quarter, the W-SR offense grinded to a halt and they were outscored 15-5 to allow Decorah to take a 44-33 lead into the final frame.
W-SR battled in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell 55-47.
Decorah finished the game with 10 steals and W-SR had 12 turnovers compared to the Vikings' five.
Katelyn Eggena finished with a team high 15 points and eight boards. Brenna Bodensteiner finished with 13.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Decorah
Needing a win to be co-conference champions with Charles City, the Go-Hawks were looking for a season sweep against their rivals.
W-SR took a 19-16 lead after the first quarter and the two teams were off to the races.
Heading into the halftime break, the Go-Hawks took a slim 34-32 lead after being outscored 16-15 in the quarter.
After three quarters, W-SR led 48-41 and the Go-Hawks came away with the 73-62 win after a 25 point fourth quarter.
Cole Marsh finished with a game high 25 points including two 3-pointers. Luke Frazell was second on the team with 12 points and Asa Newsom led with five rebounds.
Janesville girls vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck
The lady Wildcats were looking to get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and also keep their season alive in the playoffs.
The Rebels took a 13-7 lead after the first quarter and they stretched that lead to 25-12 at the half.
Janesville continued to battle in the second half, but trailed 43-22 after the third quarter. Gladbrook-Reinbeck ultimately came away with the 56-34 victory to end the Wildcats’ season.
The Wildcats finished their season 2-20 with big improvements in the second half of the season.
Wapsie Valley girls vs Columbus Catholic
The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team was looking to keep their season alive against the Sailors.
Columbus Catholic started off the game with a 14-11 lead after the first quarter and the gap stayed the same as the score was 25-22 at the half.
The Warriors trailed 42-33 after the third quarter and by the end of the game, the Sailors won 59-47 to end Wapsie Valley’s season.
Wapsie Valley finished the season with a 7-14 record and stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.