The prep basketball review highlights games from around the area.
Clarksville boys vs Maquoketa Valley
The Clarksville boys basketball team travelled to Maquoketa to start their playoff push.
It was a tough start for the Indians as they trailed 20-3 after the first quarter. The Wildcats continued to extend their lead to 37-17 at the break.
The third quarter brought a score of 49-26 in favor of Maquoketa Valley and the Wildcats finished things off with a 65-36 victory.
Clarkville finished off their season with a 9-13 record, their most wins since the 2018-2019 season.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Clarksville girls vs Don Bosco
Playing the Dons for the third time this season, the Indians were looking for the season sweep and a spot in the semifinals.
The first quarter was tight, and saw Clarksville take a 13-6 lead in to the second quarter.
It was an even second quarter, 7-7, that allowed the Indians to take a 20-13 halftime lead.
Clarksville offense finally found their groove in quarter three which gave them the 33-19 lead heading into the final frame.
The Indians secured the round two win, 52-26, behind 18 points from Cailyn Hardy and 16 from Jenna Myers.
Clarksville will meet undefeated West Fork in the semifinals of the 1A Region 6 playoffs on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Mount Vernon
The Go-Hawk boys basketball team was looking to extend their six game winning streak against a tough Mount Vernon team.
The Mustangs took a slim 15-14 lead after the first quarter and they extended that to 34-31 at the break.
After the third quarter, Mount Vernon took a 56-47 lead and eventually came out with the 70-58 win.
Waverly-Shell Rock finished the regular season with a 15-5 record and will see South Tama in the first round of playoffs on Monday at home.