The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Janesville girls vs Dunkerton
The lady Wildcats were looking for its first win of the season against Dunkerton on Tuesday night.
In the first quarter, the Raiders jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but in the second quarter Janesville began its comeback, tightening the gap to 26-23 by the time halftime rolled around.
The first frame of the second half saw Dunkerton outscore the Wildcats 15-6 and take a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
Janesville was unable to find its first win of the season after being outscored 11-8 in the fourth and dropped its seventh straight game, 52-37.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Janesville boys vs Dunkerton
The boys were looking for a different result over the red hot Raiders.
Dunkerton was able to jump out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter and didn’t look back. The Wildcats were consistent, scoring 11 points in the second quarter, but it also gave up 29 to go into half down 48-22.
After the third quarter was done, the score was 63-32 and the Wildcats were only able to find the basket for seven points in the final frame to fall 85-39 to move to 3-3 on the season.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Wapsie Valley girls vs AGWSR
The lady Warriors came out scorching, taking a 15-5 lead after the first quarter.
The script flipped in quarter number two, with the undefeated Cougars outscoring Wapsie Valley 12-3 to send the game into halftime with the score at 18-17, with Wapsie Valley winning.
AGWSR was able to take the lead by the end of the third quarter, 26-22 after outscoring the Warriors 9-4.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars closed out the 38-31 win after outscoring Wapsie Valley 12-9.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Wapsie Valley boys vs AGWSR
In the boys game, it was tied at 11-11 after the first quarter horn sounded.
Quarter two saw the Warriors outscore the Cougars 23-9 and Wapsie Valley held a 34-20 lead at half.
The scoring slowed down in quarter number three as the Warriors scored 11 points to take a 45-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Wapsie Valley came away with the 62-40 win after a 17 point quarter.
Mason Harter was the star of the show, scoring 36 points, snagging 24 rebounds and blocking six shots in the win.
Nashua-Plainfield girls vs Saint Ansgar
The lady Huskies were looking to come out of Saint Angsar with a win.
In the first quarter, the Saints jumped out to a 14-5 lead. In quarter two, the Huskies were only able to get five points and went into halftime down 20-10.
In quarter three, the Saints held N-P scoreless and took a 27-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
Saint Ansgar was able to finish the game off with a 41-19 win.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Nashua-Plainfield boys vs Saint Ansgar
In the first half of the boys game, Nashua-Plainfield was able to take a commanding 30-14 lead.
The second half was much of the same as Huskies were able to come away with the 66-61 win.
Bo Harrington finished the game with 33 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.