The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to be at in person.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Western Dubuque
The lady Go-Hawks opened its season on Tuesday night in Dubuque against the Bobcats.
In the first quarter, Waverly-Shell Rock was able to double the score of the Bobcats, taking a 12-6 lead into the second quarter. W-SR was able to pull away from Western Dubuque in the second quarter, scoring 27 points while only allowing five and taking a 39-11 lead into half time.
While the Go-Hawks cooled down in the second half, the Bobcats were heating up. W-SR was only able to score seven points while Western Dubuque scored 17, but W-SR held a 46-28 lead going into the final frame.
The Go-Hawks were able to secure its first win of the season with a 62-43 win.
Stats on Bound were not put in at the time of publication.
Denver girls at East Marshall
After a tough loss to Crestwood on Monday night, the lady Cyclones were looking to bounce back. Denver got out to a slower start, trailing 14-8 after the first quarter.
Denver’s offense started to find a grove and tightened the gap to 24-19 by halftime.
The Cyclones were able to take its first lead of the game in the third quarter with a 15 point quarter and led 34-30 at the break.
In the final quarter of the game, Denver’s offense exploded for 20 points while only giving up five on defense and securing the 54-35 win, its first of the season.
Stats on Bound were not put in at the time of publication.
Denver boys vs East Marshall
After a one point loss to Crestwood on Monday night, the Cyclones were hungry to get back out on the court on Tuesday.
The game started off slow for Denver, as it only scored nine points in the opening frame and trailed 17-9 after the quarter.
Denver’s offense found a groove in the second quarter, scoring 24 points and taking a 33-29 lead into halftime.
East Marshall was able to tighten the gap in the third quarter by scoring 20 points to Denver’s 17 and putting the score at 50-49 going into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones put the Mustangs to bed with a 28 point fourth quarter to make the final score 78-64.
Stats on Bound were not put in at the time of publication.
Sports Editor
