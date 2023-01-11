The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Waukon
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Waverly-Shell Rock boys vs Waukon
The Go-Hawk boys basketball team was looking to extend its winning streak to four games when it faced off against Waukon on Monday night.
Waverly-Shell Rock jumped out to a 27-15 lead after the first quarter behind some good three point shooting.
Going into the half, W-SR led 55-27 and it didn’t take its foot off the gas in the second half, taking a 74-35 lead after three quarters.
On cruise control now, W-SR came away with an 88-41 win behind 15 team three pointers.
Clay Draper led the way with 20 points and three threes. Noah Frazell contributed 18 and Cole Marsh had 16.
W-SR is at the top of the Northeast Iowa Conference with a 5-0 conference record.
Waverly-Shell Rock girls vs Waukon
The lady Go-Hawks were looking to snap a two game losing streak and started well against Waukon, taking a 16-3 lead after the first quarter.
Halftime saw W-SR leading 34-20 after an evenly matched second quarter. The Go-Hawks continued to play well in the third quarter, leading 53-33 going into the final frame.
The lady Go-Hawks snapped its losing streak with a 63-47 lead behind 16 points from Katelyn Eggena and 15 from Brenna Bodensteiner.
Denver girls vs South Hardin
After a close loss to end last week, the lady Cyclones were looking for a bounce back game against South Hardin.
Denver ended the first quarter with a tight 12-11 lead and it didn’t give that up going into halftime, leading 26-25.
The third quarter finally saw some separation from the home team as the Cyclones took a 43-35 lead going into the final quarter.
Denver got back in the win column with a 57-50 win over the Tigers.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Wapsie Valley boys vs Dike-New Hartford
The red-hot Warriors were looking to continue its success against conference opponent Dike-New Hartford.
With a buzzer beater to end the first quarter, Mason Harter surpassed 1,000 career points with a three pointer that put Wapsie Valley ahead 17-12.
Going into halftime, Wapsie Valley held a 36-21 lead and it continued that success by leading 36-21 after three quarters.
The Warriors were able to move to 9-1 on the season with a 67-50 win over the Wolverines.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Cloudy skies. High 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.