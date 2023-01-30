The prep basketball review highlights games around the area.
W-SR girls vs Waukon
The ninth-ranked lady Go-Hawks started off strong against the Indians with a 17-2 lead after the first quarter. By the half, Waverly-Shell Rock led 25-10.
The lady Go-Hawks continued to roll in the third quarter and led 43-15. W-SR closed out the game with a 52-19 win behind 14 points from Brenna Bodensteiner and Katelyn Eggena. Eggena also finished with 12 rebounds and tied a school record with eight blocks.
W-SR boys vs Waukon
The W-SR boys basketball team has seen the injury bug creep onto the team with Cole Marsh and Noah Frazell out against the Indians.
Benny Ramker helped propel the Go-Hawks to a 52-47 win with 28 points. Luke Frazell also pitched in 16 points.
Denver girls vs Columbus Catholic
After dropping five straight games to ranked opponents, the lady Cyclones had an easier game against the 4-14 Sailors.
Denver jumped out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter and held onto a 21-18 lead at the half.
After three quarters, Columbus Catholic led 29-27, but the Cyclones battled back for a 39-37 win behind 22 points from Grace Hennessy.
Janesville girls vs Don Bosco
The lady Wildcats were looking for their second win of the season and have been playing well as of late.
In the first quarter against the Dons, Janesville trailed 6-5. At the half, the Wildcats continued to keep things close and trailed 16-14.
The Dons continued to pull away from the Wildcats and led 27-21. Don Bosco held on for the 37-34 win over the Wildcats.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Janesville boys vs Don Bosco
The Wildcats were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Janesville led after the first quarter 8-7 and held a one point lead at the half, 23-22.
The Wildcats extended their lead in the third quarter to 36-28, but the Dons battled back to secure the 47-41 win.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.