The prep basketball review is a section that highlights games that the Waverly Newspapers was unable to cover in person.
Wapsie Valley vs Grundy Center
It was a battle of the number eights in Fairbank Tuesday night with the eighth ranked Warriors in 1A taking on Grundy Center who was number eight in 2A.
The Warriors led 17-9 after the first quarter and Wapsie Valley kept its foot on the pedal in quarter two to take a 32-20 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, the Warriors held onto a 43-33 lead, but the Spartans battled back and outscored Wapsie Valley 26-16 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
In overtime, Grundy Center edged out a 68-66 win to snap the Warriors 13 game win streak.
Andrew Westpfahl led with 24 points.
Denver vs Decorah
The lady Cyclones were looking to end the toughest part of the schedule on a high note against the sixth-ranked Vikings.
Decorah came out firing in the first quarter to take a 25-14 lead, but the Cyclones battled back in quarter two to cut the lead to 38-32 at half.
In the third quarter, the Cyclones were outscored by three to fall behind 51-42 before the final quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the Vikings close out the win 71-54.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Janesville vs Dunkerton
The upset-minded Wildcats were looking to spoil Dunkerton’s perfect season with Casey Gardner out for the Raiders.
Rogan Gergen got into foul trouble early and notched his fourth foul in the second quarter with the Wildcats trailing 18-16. At the half, Janesville led 29-28 behind 15 points from Keegan Eastman.
After three quarters, Dunkerton held a slim 40-36 lead and the Raiders escaped with a 51-48 win.
Janesville was led by Eastman with 19 points.
