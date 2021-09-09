Reeve Ristau might only be a freshman, but she already is making herself known around the state in the early stages of her cross-country career.
The Denver standout and No. 10-ranked runner in Class 2A placed first in the freshmen/sophomore girls race in 19 minutes, 43.39 seconds at the Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic on Tuesday at the Wartburg Max Cross Country Course.
Cyclones freshman Hailey Homan, who is ranked No. 30 in 2A, placed fifth in 21:15.56. Classmate Anna Hulert took 11th (22:00.53), while sophomore Aubrey Decker finished 14th (22:13.49).
Waverly-Shell Rock senior Nick Kepford, who is ranked No. 22 in 3A, placed third (17:14.52) in the junior/senior boys race. Junior Caleb Hoins finished seventh (17:34.46), while senior Andrew Cummer took 13th (17:54.64) and junior Caden Kueker placed 21st (18:11.48). Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann won the race (15:57.87).
“We have a strong group of juniors and seniors, both just missing winning their class trophies,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “Kepford continues to test himself against the state leaders. Cummer is starting to get healthy and Beam isn’t far behind the seniors. Hoins went after it to win the junior class. (Kaden) Kueker medaled as well (and Marshall) Meyer moved in this year and continues to improve.”
W-SR sophomore Sydney Bochmann finished eighth (21:41.91), while classmate Brenna Bodensteiner finished 13th (21:41.91). Sophomore Ramey Dahlquist took 20th (22:57.19).
“We ran very well,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “Up and down the lineup, we are seeing times dropping. We are excited to see this trend continue as we get more and more meets.
“The sophomore group continues to push the pace as we go. The trio of Bochmann, Bodensteiner and Dahlquist had another strong showing.”
Denver freshman Talan Fafrentz placed fourth (18:30.11) in the freshmen/sophomore boys race. Grundy Center sophomore Kaden Lynch won the race (18:04.79).
Denver junior Amber Homan (20:04.39) and senior Chloe Ristau (20:05.80) finished third and fourth, respectively, in the junior/senior race. Junior Laci Even took ninth (21:23.12). Hudson senior Grady Addison won the race (19:28.24).
Wapsie Valley senior Sydnie Martin, who is ranked No. 23 in 1A, finished 17th (22:04.04). Junior teammate Brylee Bellis placed 23rd (22:54.71).