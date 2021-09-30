Four days after grinding through a stacked field at the Roy Griak Invitational on the campus of the University of Minnesota, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys cross-country team was back on the course Tuesday afternoon in Jesup.
Despite the short turnaround, No. 10-ranked Class 3A (Iowa Track Coaches Association) W-SR won the Jesup Invitational with 107 points at Jesup Golf and Country Club.
Go-Hawks senior Nick Kepford, who is ranked No. 24 in 3A, placed second in 17 minutes flat. Center Point-Urbana senior Eli Larson, who is ranked No. 3 in 3A, won the individual title in 16:14.9.
W-SR senior Andrew Cummer took 13th (17:45.5), while junior Caleb Hoins finished 19th (18:00.7) and classmate Caden Kueker placed 29th (18:21.3). Senior Jack Beam finished 44th (18:36.6). Sophomore Gavin Miller placed 62nd (18:55.4), while junior Marshall Meyer took 64th (18:57.3).
“The team really improved on closing gaps between teammates, and it really helped the team finishes in both varsity and JV races,” W-SR coach Kevin Kueker said. “I think there was some lag for the guys coming off racing Friday on a brutal course at the University of Minnesota, but I’m pleased we still came away with a win (Tuesday).”
Denver placed eighth as a team with 165 points.
Cyclones junior Jack Mulert, who is ranked No. 30 in 2A, took 14th (17:54.1), while freshman Talan Lafrentz finished 21st (18:02.9). Junior Maxwell Schwandt placed 34th (18:27.2), while sophomore Neal Pinter took 43rd (18:36.5). Junior Jayden Herrmann was 53rd (18:46.1), freshman Gabe Swales was 67th (19:00.4) and sophomore Carson Haase took 82nd (19:21.9).
Wapsie Valley placed 28th in the team standings with 752 points.
Warriors senior Ryan Schares placed 101st (19:40.6), while sophomore Cole Bram took 128th (20:40.2). Sophomore Dayne Bates was 174th (23:21.5), while senior Gunner Meyer was 176th (24:11.5). Freshman Robert Lee (27:51.5) and senior Ronnie Wilcox (28:59.8) finished 182nd and 183rd, respectively.
Denver girls 1st at Jesup Invite
The No. 2-ranked Class 2A Denver girls cross-country team placed first at the Jesup Invitational with 68 points Tuesday at Jesup Golf and Country Club.
Cyclones freshman Reeve Ristau, who is ranked No. 4 in 2A, turned in a fourth-place finish in 19:21.7.
Union La Porte City senior Ellie Rathe, who is ranked No. 2 in 2A, won the individual title (18:57.7).
Denver junior Amber Homan finished 10th (20:32.3), while senior Chloe Ristau took 12th (20:35). Freshman Hailey Homan placed 16th (20:47.3). Junior Laci Even (21:45.7), freshman Anna Mulert (21:49.5) and sophomore Aubrey Decker (21:53.3) placed 26th, 27th and 28th, respectively.
W-SR placed fourth in the team race with 179 points.
“The girls competed very well with only two days of rest,” Go-Hawks coach Jason Milke said. “They are starting to hit their stride and are gearing up for the last few meets.”
Go-Hawks sophomore Sydney Bochmann finished 15th (20:47.1), while classmate Brenna Bodensteiner took 23rd (21:30.3). Sophomore Ramey Dahlquist placed 36th (22:19.1), while freshman Jailyn Kent finished 47th (22:51.9). Freshman Emma Smith took 59th (23:06.7), while senior Leah Cherry was 78th (23:55.1) and junior Jaide Bittinger was 88th (24:13.9).
“The team held it together well after just competing on Friday and were able to pull it together to have some great times,” Brenna Bodensteiner said.
Wapsie Valley placed 18th as a team with 397 points.
Warriors sophomore Ava VanDaele finished 22nd (21:12.4), while junior Brylee Bellis was 31st (21:59.5). Junior Ashlyn Hyde placed 118th (26:06.2), while Jaylin May (26:08.2) and senior Mary Bodensteiner (26:08.2) wound up 121st and 122nd, respectively. Sophomore Dakota East took 146th (28:53.5).