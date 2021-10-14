It was an historic night for Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.
W-SR swept the Northeast Iowa Conference cross-country meets in grand fashion. It was the first time the W-SR boys won the conference team title since 1985, and it was the first time the W-SR girls were crowned conference champs since 1997.
Senior Nick Kepford and sophomore Sydney Bochmann won individuals titles as well for the Go-Hawks.
“This is the most balanced and competitive the conference has been for many years,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “I’m very proud of the guys coming out on top. (It was) a long time since the last title, and the team has been aiming for ending the drought all through the season.”
W-SR won the team title with 50 points. Decorah placed second at 59, followed by Waukon (68).
Kepford crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 8.30 seconds. Junior Caleb Hoins (17:38.10) and senior Andrew Cummer (17:39.20) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. Sophomore Gavin Barry was 18th (18:09.70), while senior Jack Beam took 21st (18:19.50). Junior Marshall Meyer finished 24th (18:23.70) and classmate Caden Kueker placed 32nd (19:10.70).
Bochmann crossed the finish line in 20:21.80.
“I’m beyond proud of my team and how we performed,” Bochmann said. “I could not be where I am today without my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout the season.”
W-SR won the team title with 54 points. Crestwood finished as the runner-up with 59, followed by Decorah (67).
“We always talk about training for October and that we need to be patient, and that patience paid off (Tuesday),” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “As a whole, every girl went out and performed to their best. ... We hope to use this energy and knowledge of the course next week as we run at districts.”
W-SR sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner placed fifth (20:50.40), while sophomore Ramey Dahlquist took 10th (21:11.20).
“We knew we had a good chance to come out on top, and we did just that,” Dahlquist said.
Freshman Jailyn Kent finished 18th (21:57.40), while junior Anna Stromberg took 20th (22:09.20). Senior Leah Cherry placed 28th (23:21.50), while freshman Emma Smith took 29th (23:26.80).
W-SR will compete at the Class 3A state-qualifying meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah.