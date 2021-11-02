Sydney Bochmann began the cross-country season unranked.
On Friday, the Waverly-Shell Rock sophomore distance runner made a final statement on the grandest stage.
Bochmann placed 24th at the Class 3A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union/Iowa High School Athletic Association state cross-country meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. She crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 3.14 seconds.
“I felt fortunate to run at state due to the obstacles I faced at the beginning of the season,” Bochmann said. “I am proud of my performance and happy to say that I improved my placing and my time from last year.”
Bochmann placed 18th in 20:05.5 as a freshman last fall.
“Sydney ran a great race,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “From starting the season injured to having her best finish at state, it was a great way to end her season. The last few meets, she has been really hitting her stride and it showed (Friday).
“It makes a statement heading into next year that she was unranked most of the season and finishes in the top 30.”
Ballard junior Paityn Noe won the 3A individual title (18:12.74), while ADM junior Geneva Timmerman was the runner-up (19:06.41).
Solon won the 3A team title with 77 points. Ballard took second at 103, followed by Dallas Center-Grimes at 127.
W-SR junior Caleb Hoins placed 73rd (17:47.19) during the 3A boys race. Senior Andrew Cummer finished 99th (18:09.01), while classmate Nick Kepford took 134th (21:08.55).
Kepford was among the top 30 runners in the first half of the race, but his “asthma acted up the last mile and (he) struggled to finish,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said.
“Hoins ran really strong and finished much better than when he ran (at state) two years ago,” the coach added. “Cummer ran in the middle of the pack and took in the enjoyment (of) running at state for a third straight year.”
Both Cummer and Kepford will compete at the Iowa Senior All-Star meet Nov. 6 at Pella Sports Park.
"It has always been an honor and a privilege to run at state cross-country," Kepford said. "The race did not go well, but that's part of the athletic process and I know I have many more opportunities to run and (I) am just excited about being at state with so many other fantastic athletes."
Dallas Center-Grimes senior Aidan Ramsey won the 3A individual title (15:36.08), while Center Point-Urbana senior Eli Larson was the runner-up (15:44.16).
Dallas Center-Grimes won the 3A team championship with 60 points, while Marion placed second at 62 and North Polk Alleman was third at 153.
Denver girls runner-up at 2A state meet
The Denver girls cross-country team put an exclamation point on a successful season with a second-place finish in the team race at the Class 2A state cross-country meet Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Denver finished with 111 points. Mid-Prairie Wellman won the team title with 50 points, while Monticello took third at 146.
Three Cyclones placed in the top 25. Freshman Reeve Ristau took fifth (19:05.69), while junior Amber Homan finished 18th (20:07.90) and senior Chloe Ristau placed 25th (20:22.87).
Denver freshman Hailey Homan finished 36th (20:38.76), while junior Laci Even placed 57th (21:03.78) and freshman Anna Mulert took 85th (21:44.36). Sophomore Aubrey Decker placed 115th (23:03.56).
Mid-Prairie Wellman sophomore Danielle Hostetler won the 2A individual title (18:27.23), while Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Brouwer was the runner-up (18:49.91).
In the 2A boys race, Denver sophomore Neal Pinter placed 85th (18:12.26), while junior Jack Mulert was 105th (18:35.38).
Des Moines Christian junior Aaron Fynaardt won the 2A individual title (15:56.58), while Jesup senior Nolan Evans was the runner-up (16:09.75).
Tipton won the 2A team title with 60 points. Danville/New London placed second at 101, followed by Western Christian Hull at 144.
Wapsie Valley girls 13th at 1A state meet
The Wapsie Valley girls cross-country team placed 13th at the Class 1A state meet Saturday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Wapsie Valley finished with 257 points. South Winneshiek won the 1A team title with 104 points, while Logan-Magnolia took second at 121.
Warriors junior Brylee Bellis placed 32nd (21:13.06), while sophomore Ava VanDaele was 40th (21:26.55). Senior Sydney Martin finished 58th (21:45.96), while freshman Jaylin May was 127th (24:19.53). Senior Hailey Eitzenhefer placed 141st (26:11.43), while sophomore Dakota East was 143rd (26:12.07) and senior Mary Bodensteiner was 146th (26:37.15).
Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines won the 1A individual title (18:20.91), while Turkey Valley Jackson Junction senior Jalyssa Blazek was the runner-up (18:36.25).
Nashua-Plainfield freshman Amberley Gerholdt placed 101st (23:00.69), while freshman Kadence Huck took 48th (21:38.26).
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed seventh in the 1A team race with 219 points.
Cougars junior Lily Mayo placed 47th (21:37.51).
Nashua-Plainfield senior Drew Wilken took 53rd (17:55.44) in the 1A boys race.