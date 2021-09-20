Nick Kepford continued to build on what is becoming a memorable senior cross-country season.
The Waverly-Shell Rock standout, who is ranked No. 23 in Class 3A by the Iowa Track and Field/Cross-Country Coaches Association, placed 11th at the Rich Engel Classic on Thursday at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls. He crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds.
No. 7-ranked W-SR finished eighth in the team standings with 242 points. Iowa City Liberty, ranked No. 15 in 4A, won the team title with 82 points. No. 7-ranked Cedar Falls was the runner-up at 83, followed by No. 9-ranked Ankeny at 95.
Western Dubuque senior Eli Naumann, who is ranked No. 2 in 3A, won the individual title in 16:24.7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Miles Wilson was the runner-up.
W-SR senior Andrew Cummer placed 33rd (18:06.2), while junior Caleb Hoins finished 40th (18:18.1). Junior Caden Kueker took 70th (18:42.1), while senior Jack Beam placed 112th (19:21.3). Junior Marshall Meyer finished 127th (19:34.7), while sophomore Gavin Barry took 146th (20:02.9).
“Cedar Falls always has a talented field of teams,” Go-Hawks coach Kevin Kueker said. “I’m very pleased with the eighth-place finish after a tough week of practice.
“Western Dubuque was the only 3A school ahead of us, mixed in with all ranked 4A schools. Our spread between (positions) 1-5 was too big (Thursday), so we’ll work on closing the gap (this) week.”
W-SR sophomore Sydney Bochmann placed 33rd in the girls race. Bochmann crossed the finish line in 21:41.3. Ankeny freshman Alli Macke, who is ranked No. 5 in 4A, won the individual title (19:08.2). Iowa City Liberty senior Ashlyn Keeney was the runner-up (19:15.9).
W-SR placed 10th in the team race with 283 points. No. 3-ranked 4A Dubuque Hempstead won the team title at 50, followed by No. 8-ranked Ankeny (70) and No. 17-ranked Dubuque Senior (117).
Go-Hawks sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner took 46th (22:17.2), while classmate Ramey Dahlquist finished 68th (23:07.3). Freshman Emma Smith placed 86th (24:07.2), while senior Leah Cherry took 94th (24:14.5). Sophomore Cece Jerome finished 124th (25:19.9), while junior Jaide Bittinger took 129th (25:32.2). Junior Gabby Baumhover finished 140th (26:07.6), while senior Ava Folkerts took 145th (26:42).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
RICH ENGEL CLASSIC
at Birdsall Park, Cedar Falls
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Iowa City Liberty 82, 2. Cedar Falls 83, 3. Ankeny 95, 4. Urbandale 104, 5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 139, 6. Western Dubuque 198, 7. Southeast Polk 217, 8. Waverly-Shell Rock 242, 9. Decorah 259, 10. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 278, 11. Dubuque Senior 322, 12. Waterloo 326, 13. Clear Creek Amana 327, 14. Mason City 345, 15. Valley Lutheran 389, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 439, 17. Cedar Rapids Washington 496, 18. Dubuque Hempstead JV 512, 19. Dike-New Hartford 522, 20. Cedar Rapids Xavier 548, 21. Hudson 599.
Top 10 individuals
1. Naumann, Western Dubuque, 16:24.7; 2. Wilson, Kennedy, 16:45.7; 3. Burnett, Cedar Falls, 17:04.5; 4. Owens, Southeast Polk, 17:10.9; 5. Hill, Ankeny, 17:14.6; 6. Congdon, Ankeny, 17:14.6; 7. Decker, Liberty, 17:19.1; 8. McMahan, Kennedy, 17:21.2; 9. Hartman, Cedar Falls, 17:25.1; 10. Bosch, Ankeny, 17:25.4.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Dubuque Hempstead 50, 2. Ankeny 70, 3. Dubuque Senior 117, 4. Iowa City West 126, 5. Western Dubuque 141, 6. Iowa City Liberty 157, 7. Urbandale 164, 8. Cedar Falls 207, 9. Clear Creek Amana 208, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock 283, 11. Hudson 294, 12. Dike-New Hartford 326, 13. Decorah 343, 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 344, 15. Waterloo 467, 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 501, 17. Cedar Rapids Xavier 501.
Top 10 individuals
1. Macke, Ankeny, 19:08.2; 2. Keeney, Liberty, 19:15.9; 3. Gehl, Hempstead, 19:21.7; 4. Leitzen, Hempstead, 19:43.2; 5. O’Brien, Hempstead, 19:44.8; 6. Grady, Hudson, 20:03.6; 7. Wang, Iowa City West, 20:07.7; 8. Klatatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 20:09.7; 9. Beason, Ankeny, 20:11.1; 10. Mac, Liberty, 20:12.9.