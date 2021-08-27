Waverly-Shell Rock opened the 2021 cross-country season with a strong showing at the Charles City Invitational on Thursday at Woods Edge Golf Course.
The Go-Hawks had five runners finish in the top 10.
Senior Nick Kepford placed second in 17 minutes, 27.80 seconds. Junior teammate Caleb Hoins took third in 17:52.61. Senior Andrew Cummer finished seventh (18:17.54), junior Caden Kueker ninth (18:34.38) and senior Jack Beam 10th (18:46.69).
Jesup senior Nolan Evans placed first (17:22.05).
Denver also had a strong turnout with two runners placing in the top 10. Junior Jack Mulert finished fifth (18:01.15), while freshman Talan Lafrentz took eighth (18:20.47).
Janesville freshman Braden Friedrich placed 78th (23:11.77), while sophomore Ethan Hjelmeland took 81st (23:22.09).
DENVER'S RISTAU 2ND
AT CHARLES CITY INVITE
Denver freshman Reeve Ristau was the runner-up at the Charles City Invitational on Thursday at Woods Edge Golf Course.
The first-year runner crossed the finish line in 20 minutes, 16.2 seconds.
Six Denver runners placed in the top 10. Senior Chloe Ristaue took fifth (20:33.74), while juniors Laci Even (21:09.03) and Amber Homan (21:21.46) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Freshman Hailey Homan took eighth (21:34.31), while classmate Anna Mulert finished 10th (22:02.78).
Four Waverly-Shell Rock runners placed in the top 15. Junior Anna Stromberg took 12th (22:19.91), while sophomores Sydney Bochmann (22:20.26), Brenna Bodensteiner (22:22.62) and Ramey Dahlquist (23:04.96) finished 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. Freshman Jailyn Kent took 20th (23:28.56).
Jesup senior Amanda Treptow placed first (20:10.41).
Janesville junior Kailey Hjelmeland placed 76th (28:30.62), while classmate Izzy Weekley took 111th (41:14.19).
PREP CROSS-COUNTRY
2021 CHARLES CITY INVITE
at Woods Edge Golf Course
BOYS
Top 10 individuals
1. Evans, Jesup, 17:22.05; 2. Kepford, Waverly-Shell Rock, 17:27.80; 3. Hoins, Waverly-Shell Rock, 17:52.61; 4. Graeser, Charles City, 17:57.30; 5. Mulert, Denver, 18:01.15; 6. Rottinghaus, Jesup, 18:10.94; 7. Cummer, Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:17.54; 8. Lafrentz, Denver, 18:20.47; 9. Kueker, Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:34.38; 10. Beam, Waverly-Shell Rock, 18:46.69.
Other Denver results: Schwandt, 11th, 18:50.65; Pinter, 23rd, 19:22.54; Baas, 26th, 19:31.87; Herrmann, 29th, 19:34.57; Swales, 31st, 19:37.84; Haase, 35th, 19:50.91; Larson, 37th, 20:07.96; Pautsch, 38th, 20:09.80; Miller, 44th, 20:33.01; Rahthbun, 45th, 20:33.07; Clinton, 52nd, 20:58.17; Steege, 55th, 21:17.78; Clayton, 57th, 21:20.98; Steck, 58th, 21:22.14; Vauthier, 59th, 21:24.37; Gomez, 61st, 21:51.28; H. Shollenbarger, 62nd, 21:53.88; Waterman, 67th, 22:11.36; Gonnerman, 68th, 22:13.00; Lyons, 70th, 22:31.76; Henzen, 77th, 23:06.84; D. Shollenbarger, 110th, 27:03.62.
Other W-SR results: Meyer, 18th, 19:17.46; Barry, 48th, 20:39.92; Holden, 71st, 22:46.62; Hobson, 76th, 23:03.27; Bird, 84th, 23:29.89; Potter, 91st, 24:18.07; Badura, 93rd, 24:28.65; Soldwisch, 95th, 24:50.31; Mraz, 98th, 25:28.05; Kotlarz, 102nd, 25:47.71.
GIRLS
Top 10 individuals
1. Treptow, Jesup, 20:10.41; 2. R. Ristau, Denver, 20:16.02; 3. Wright, Jesup, 20:23.73; 4. Wilson, Jesup, 20:27.68; 5. C. Ristau, Denver, 20:33.74; 6. Even, Denver, 21:09.03; 7. A. Homan, Denver, 21:21.46; 8. H. Homan, Denver, 21:34.31; 9. Kvale, Dike-New Hartford, 21:39.73; 10. Mulert, Denver, 22:02.78.
Other Denver results: Dunkin, 33rd, 24:24.37; Ki. Cortelyou, 40th, 25:08.37; Lalk, 47th, 25:50.92; Matthias, 55th, 26:35.56; Ke. Cortelyou, 60th, 26:56.00; Westbrook, 62nd, 27:01.77; Oltrogge, 85th, 29:18.78; Gonnerman, 106th, 34:51.37.
Other W-SR results: Smith, 24th, 23:43.19; Cherry, 34th, 24:24.62; Baumhover, 36th, 24:34.25; Jerome, 37th, 24:39.07; Bittinger, 38th, 24:49.46; Rohne, 39th, 25:00.31; Foy, 54th, 26:33.91; Folkerts, 58th, 26:55.50; Beam, 67th, 27:59.61; Keller, 74th, 28:25.50; Gielau, 79th, 28:43.32; Groth, 87th, 29:27.09; Hubbard, 88th, 29:31.56; Elsamiller, 89th, 29:36.88; Buseman, 91st, 29:43.19; Freeman, 105th, 34:16.10; Hansal, 107th, 36:14.37; Hansel, 108th, 36:15.61; Johnson, 110th, 39:54.46.