Nick Kepford added another quality outing to what is turning out to be a memorable cross-country season.
The Waverly-Shell Rock senior placed third at the 41st West Delaware Hawks Invitational on Tuesday at Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester. Kepford crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 22 seconds.
Western Dubuque senior Eli Naumann won the individual title in 15:42, while Center Point-Urbana senior Eli Larson was the runner-up (15:57).
W-SR placed fifth in the team standings with 148 points. Tipton won the team title at 57, followed by Western Dubuque (122), Mount Vernon-Lisbon (137) and Clear Lake (145).
Go-Hawks junior Caleb Hoins placed 20th (17:15), while senior Andrew Cummer finished 27th (17:26). Junior Caden Kueker was 44th (17:59), while sophomore Gavin Barry took 54th (18:13). Senior Jack Beam placed 59th (18:27), while junior Marshall Meyer finished 66th (18:35).
“(Tuesday night) capped off a tough stretch of having five meets in the last two and a half weeks,” W-SR boys coach Kevin Kueker said. “The guys ran awesome, though, with some big breakthrough times.
“We’ll get some good workouts in later this week so the guys are ready for (the) conference (meet) next week.”
W-SR sophomore Sydney Bochmann turned in an eighth-place finish (20:03).
Center Point-Urbana senior Kora Katcher won the individual title (18:56), while Jesup senior Amanda Treptow finished as the runner-up (19:09).
“I am so proud of my team and how we ran,” Bochmann said. “We had a lot of PRs and we came together as a faily. I couldn’t ask for better coaches or teammates. This is a great way to finish our regular season as we get ready for conference and districts.”
W-SR placed seventh in the team race with 138 points. Western Dubuque won the team title at 89, followed by Mount Vernon-Lisbon (96) and Tipton (97).
Go-Hawks sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner finished 17th (20:37), while classmate Ramey Dahlquist took 28th (21:00). Freshmen Emma Smith (21:55) and Jailyn Kent (22:17) took 37th and 48th, respectively. Senior Leah Cherry finished 50th (22:20), while sophomore Cece Jerome placed 72nd (23:28).
“The girls are really hitting their stride here as we head into postseason,” W-SR girls coach Jason Milke said. “We are seeing times drop each week, which is super exciting. Our underclassmen are really stepping up.”
W-SR will compete at the Northeast Iowa Conference meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oneota Gold and Country Club in Decorah.