Jaden Appleby had a big night. No, really.
The Janesville senior grabbed three interceptions, returned two for touchdowns and returned a kickoff 56 yards for a score during a 68-30 season-opening win at Meskwaki Settlement on Friday.
Janesville (1-0) led 54-0 after the first quarter.
“It was a good night,” Wildcats coach Dale Eastman said. “(We) finally got to play a game and see where we are in all three aspects of the game. (Our) offense came out and was able to do pretty much anything we wanted.
“(I) hope we can see some mistakes on film so we can get them corrected. (Our) defense (was) very physical all night. Still have work to do so we are in the right place at the time of the snap. Special teams were good with the exception of the opening kickoff in the second half. (We) put some younger guys out there and they returned it for a (touchdown).”
Senior quarterback Leo Dodd threw four touchdown passes, including two to senior receiver Wiley Sherburne. Freshman Dane Appleby and junior Keegan Eastman finished with one rushing touchdown apiece.
Jared Hoodjer also had an impressive performance to open the season. Hoodjer rushed for 79 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown run, and hauled in a 33-yard touchdown catch. Senior conner Clubine led the Wildcats (1-0) with 3.5 quarterback sacks.
JANESVILLE 68, MESKWAKI 30
Janesville ... 54 0 14 0 – 68
Meskwaki ... 0 0 14 16 – 30
TRIPOLI 60
DUNKERTON 16
Tripoli opened its season with a 60-16 win at Dunkerton on Friday.
The Panthers (1-0) led 36-0 at halftime.
Senior quarterback James Davis completed 9 of 13 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while senior receiver Jase Hereid caught two touchdown passes and posted six tackles.
Senior running back Austin Bremner rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Rowan Carlson finished with 107 rushing yards and a score. Classmate DeShaun Wilder also finished with six tackles on the night. Senior Jayden Miller blocked a punt and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.
“We had a bit of a slow start offensively, but really got it rolling in the second quarter,” Panthers coach Joe Urbanek said. “James Davis was very efficient at quarterback throwing two scores to Jase Hereid. Austin Bremner made great use of his touches as well. He had three carries and was able to score on two of them. Rowan Carlson carried the workload for us.
“It was a great team effort. The defense shoed up keeping Dunkerton under 100 yards of offense.”
TRIPOLI 60, DUNKERTON 16
Tripoli .......... 8 28 8 16 – 60
Dunkerton ... 0 0 8 8 – 16
CENTRAL ELKADER 30
CLARKSVILLE 28
Clarksville rallied from a first-quarter deficit and grabbed the lead at halftime but couldn’t hold off Central Elkader during a 30-28 loss Friday in Clarksville.
The Indians (0-1) trailed 16-8 after the first quarter but led 22-16 at the break.
Senior quarterback Cooper Negen completed 7 of 14 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score. Freshman Connor Tesone ran for 36 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown. Junior Jacob Stauffer finished with two catches for 75 yards and a score. Sophomore Rex Ross led the Indians with seven tackles, including four solo stops.
CENTRAL ELKADER 30, CLARKSVILLE 28
Central Elkader ... 16 0 14 0 – 30
Clarksville ........... 8 14 0 6 – 28
NORTH BUTLER 15
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0
Nashua-Plainfield suffered a 15-0 loss to North Butler to open its season Friday in Greene.
North Butler led 8-0 at halftime.
Senior Trey Nelson paced the Huskies (0-1) with 137 rushing yards on 27 carries. Classmate Tyson White posted eight tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss. Sophomore Tate White finished with 4.5 tackles and a quarterback sack.
“We did some really good things Friday night, however we couldn’t capitalize on a few breaks that they did,” Huskies coach Andrew Christensen said. “The game came down to a few big plays, and they were the ones that made them. Trey Nelson and Sam Fundermann both ran extremely hard and the defense played well.
“The boys did a nice job dealing with the delays and coming back on Saturday morning to finish the game. We need to continue to improve up front and continue to build depth.”
NORTH BUTLER 15, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0
Nashua-Plainfield ... 0 0 0 0 – 0
North Butler ........... 8 0 0 7 – 15