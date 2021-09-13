Tye Bradley and Ethan Schoville made sure Denver would be successful Friday.
The duo combined for four touchdowns to lead Denver to a 37-0 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg at Sharp Field.
Bradley, a junior quarterback, was 10 of 16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Schoville, a junior running back, rushed for 131 yards and two scores.
The Cyclones (3-0) led 20-0 at halftime.
Denver senior Caylor Hoffer rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and grabbed both touchdown passes from Bradley. Junior Kolby McPherson led the team with 7.5 total tackles, including five solo stops, one quarterback sack and one tackle for loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) junior Kade Mitchell rushed eight times for 71 yards. Senior Peyton Schmitz posted a team-high nine total tackles, including five solo stops. Senior Klay Seehase finished with 6.5 tackles, including five solo stops and one tackle for loss.
Huskies pick up 1st win
Nashua-Plainfield picked up its first win of the season after defeating Central Springs, 28-0, on Friday.
The Huskies (1-2) led 6-0 at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield junior quarterback Bo Harrington threw for 40 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while senior Sam Fundermann rushed for a team-best 156 yards and a touchdown. Seniors McKade Munn and Trey Nelson also finished with one rushing score apiece. Senior Max Hillegas hauled in a touchdown pass.
Sophomore Tate White led the Huskies with 7.5 total tackles, including five solo stops, one quarterback sack and three tackles for loss.
Indians earn 1st win since 2017
Clarksville defeated GMG, 36-32, on Friday at GMG High School.
The victory was Clarksville’s first of the season and its first as a program since 2017. Clarksville went 0-4 last season before cancelling the remainder of its season due to injuries and low numbers. Clarksville shared a program with North Butler in 2018-19.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.