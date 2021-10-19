Ty Bradley put an exclamation point on the regular season with a superb performance Friday night.
The Denver junior quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns during a 47-7 victory at South Hardin.
Denver (7-1) led 27-7 at halftime.
Cyclones senior receiver Zander Norman finished with a team-high nine receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Rhett Bonnette and junior Isaac Larson also snagged touchdown passes.
Denver also was stout in the run game. Junior Ethan Schoville finished with 19 carries for 109 yards and two scores, while Bradley added a rushing touchdown of his own.
“We responded very well all week to the loss from Dike-New Hartford and played our best overall game against South Hardin,” Cyclones coach Rhett Barrett said.
Defensively, senior Trevan Reiter paced the Cyclones with 7.5 tackles, including five solo stops and one tackle for loss. Reiter also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions. Junior Kolby McPherson had one quarterback sack. Senior Caylor Hoffer also had an interception.
Nashua-Plainfield 20
Hudson 18
Nashua-Plainfield concluded the regular season with a 20-18 victory over Hudson on Friday.
Huskies senior running back Sam Fundermann rushed for 201 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown, while senior Trey nelson ran the ball 14 times for 60 yards and a score.
Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) junior quarterback Bo Harrington completed four of 13 passes for 31 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown toss to Fundermann.
Defensively, senior Max Hillegas paced the Huskies with 7.5 tackles, including seven solo stops, one quarterback sack and 5.5 tackles for loss. Junior Landon Pratt recovered a fumble in the win.
“Hudson was a much better team than their record (and) we expected that, but sometimes it’s hard for high schoolers to realize that until game time,” Nashua-Plainfield coach Andrew Christensen said. “Sam ran the ball hard for us and made a few key plays. We did have a few missed plays, especially in the passing game. Our defense really locked in for the second half and, ultimately, that is what won us the game.”
Tripoli 66
Rockford 12
In the final tune-up before opening the postseason, Tripoli knocked off Rockford, 66-12, on Friday in Tripoli.
Tripoli (5-3) led 20-6 at halftime.
Junior Rowan Carlson rushed for a team-best 201 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win. Senior Austin Bremner ran nine times for 60 yards and three scores, while senior Jayden Miller, freshman Hayden Loftsgard and senior James Davis also rushed for a score. Davis led the Panthers with 61 receiving yards and hauled in a touchdown pass.
Miller posted a team-high 11 tackles, including three solo stops, 1/2 quarterback sacks and one tackle for loss. He also recovered two fumbles. Junior Daniel Comer snagged an interception and returned it 26 yards.
Wapsie Valley 47
BCLUW 0
Wapsie Valley clicked in every aspect during a 47-0 win over BCLUW on Friday in Fairbank.
The Warriors (6-2) led 35-0 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell completed eight of 13 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns for Wapsie Valley. Senior Holten Robinson rushed for 133 yards on 14 carries and two scores, while sophomore Traeton Sauerbrei and junior Hunter Kane had one rushing touchdown apiece. Junior Dawson Schmit grabbed three passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, junior Braden Knight led the way with 6.5 tackles, including five solo stops and three tackles for loss. Sophomore Tucker Ladeburg recovered a fumble, while junior Brock Grober had an interception.
Columbus Catholic 42
Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s season came to a close with a 42-0 loss to visiting Waterloo Columbus Catholic on Friday.
The Cougars (2-6) trailed 28-0 at halftime.
Senior Peyton Schmitz threw for 33 yards and rushed for 65 on 14 carries for Sumner-Fredericksburg. Junior Kade Mitchell rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.
Defensively, senior Klay Seehase led the Cougars with 8.5 tackles, including seven solo stops and three tackles for loss. Schmitz snagged an interception in the loss.
Riceville 58
Clarksville 34
Clarksville dropped its regular-season finale, 58-34, to Riceville on Friday.
The Indians finished the season 1-7.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.