It was a beautiful night in the Cedar Valley both on, and off the field.
Denver, 35 at North Fayette Valley, 14
After a big rivalry win in week two, the undefeated Cyclones had no issues in week three.
The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter and at the end of the first half, the Cyclones led 21-14 and that would be the final quarter in which the TigerHawks scored.
Denver was held scoreless in the third quarter, but the offense started to click again in the fourth with two touchdowns to win 35-14.
Jaxon Sanderson had one of his best games under center with two touchdowns and 62 yards on five completions.
Micah Grier continued his hot start to the season with another near 200 yard game, 176 yards and two touchdowns. Grier also added four-and-a-half tackles on defense.
Keaton Rothmeyer and Evan Dorn each grabbed a reception touchdown with Rothmeyer leading the team with two receptions and 47 yards.
Dorn was a menace on defense with nine tackles to lead the team.
Denver is now 3-0 on the season.
Janesville, 15 at Clarksville, 36
It was the Battle of the Villes on Friday night in Clarksville for the annual rivalry.
The Wildcats were able to take an early 9-0 lead over the Indians after a Trevor Forey touchdown reception and a 35-yard field goal from Jayden Butler.
Clarksville bounced back to take a 14-9 lead at half after touchdowns on back-to-back plays from Owen Backer and MaKade Bloker.
The Indians were able to pull away in the second half to lead 28-9 after the third quarter and they went on to win 36-15.
Clarksville’s full stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Dane Appleby led in both passing and rushing yards with 56 and 149, respectively. On the defensive side of the ball, Appleby led with eight-and-a-half tackles.
Daniel Britt added the other touchdown and rushed for 11 yards.
Forey led with five receptions and the one touchdown.
The Indians are now 4-0 on the year and Janesville is 2-1.
Wapsie Valley, 27 vs South Winneshiek, 0
It was a dominant homecoming game for the Warriors last Friday.
While the teams were tied after the first quarter, Wapsie Valley turned it up in the second with two touchdowns to take the 13-0 lead at the break.
It was a similar performance for both the offense and the defense in the third after the Warriors took the 27-0 lead.
The defense maintained the shutout and won by the same score.
Kanen Decker threw for 91 yards including a 46-yard pass to Ian Buzynski, which allowed him to lead in receiving yards. Decker also rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
Traeton Sauerbrei had himself a day on the ground with 165 yards on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.
Garrett Miller led the defense with eight tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
The Warriors are now 2-1 on the season.
Tripoli, 32 at Central Elkader, 24
The winless Panthers were looking to end their losing streak against the Warriors.
Tripoli was able to come away with a nice 32-24 win over Central Elkader.
No line score or stats were available at the time of publishing.
Sumner-Fredericksburg, 58 at Oelwein, 6
The undefeated Cougars had an easy win on Friday night after they made the short trip up to Oelwein.
The scoring was fast and early for Sumner-Fredericksburg after they went up 21-6 when the first quarter ended.
Another two touchdowns in the second quarter put the Cougars up 35-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, S-F poured on another 23 points to win 58-6.
Davis Van Sickle threw for 123 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 26 yards and one touchdown.
Noah Henderson had another strong game with 50 rushing yards and two touchdowns while hauling in 28 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Jaxon Willems and Ty VanEngelenburg each grabbed one touchdown while combining for 89 yards.
Willems also led the defense with eight-and-a-half tackles, including two sacks which was tied for the most with Achilles Quigley.
S-F is now 3-0 on the season.
Nashua-Plainfield, 46 at BCLUW, 6
It was the passing attack this time that worked well for the Huskies on Friday.
In the first half, Nashua-Plainfield went up 22-6 over the Comets.
The Huskies scored another touchdown in the third to lead 30-6 and they poured it on in the fourth with two more touchdowns to win 46-6.
Tucker Franzen was money through the air with only one incompletion to six completions, four touchdowns and 134 yards.
Eli Kalainoff caught two of those touchdowns, his only two catches for 97 yards to lead the team.
Trae Geise and Matthew Malven both also grabbed a touchdown pass for a combined 28 yards.
Aiden Gelner led the rushing category with 128 yards and one touchdown. Titus Evans was held under 100 yards for the first time, but still had a great game with 96 yards.
Jackson Carey led the defense with 10 tackles.
The Huskies are now 3-0 on the year.