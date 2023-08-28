Week one of football was kind to the area with some stunners, blowouts and nail baiters.
Denver, 41 at New Hampton, 14
The Cyclones stunned the Chickasaws in week one in very convincing fashion.
It was the defense that got it done for Denver as they won the turnover battle, 6-1. Ethan Reiter picked up right where he left off last year with two interceptions and Jaxson Sanderson snagged the other. Keaton Rothmeyer, Corbin Hill and Will Lockhart all recovered one fumble.
Micah Grier was the workhorse on offense with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sanderson also rushed for two touchdowns and he also threw one to Jackson Schoville while throwing for 38 yards.
On defense, Evan Dorn led the way with five tackles.
Janesville, 42 vs Northwood-Kensett, 28
After winning just two games last year, the Wildcats got off on the right foot on Friday.
With questions around the quarterback position, Janesville relied heavily on the run, with Dane Appleby only attempting five passes on the night.
While only one pass was completed, it was a 30-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Forey.
Forey was also a key part of the defense on Friday with an interception that he returned 43 yards for a touchdown.
Talan Pletz led the team in rushing with 110 yards and one touchdown. Appleby ran two touchdowns in and Daniel Britt added one.
Britt also led the defense with eight-and-a-half tackles, with half-a-tackle for loss. Gabe Meaney was a menace in the backfield as he led the game with two-and-a-half TFLs.
Wapsie Valley, 12 at Jesup, 0
It was a defensive battle in Jesup that the Warriors were able to take.
Traeton Sauerbrei found the endzone both times with two rushing touchdowns and 118 yards. Kanen Decker was second on the team with 98 rushing yards and he also threw for 32.
Sauerbrei also had a nose for the ball on defense with two interceptions, the only turnovers of the game.
Jacob Schorer led the team in tackles and TFLs with seven-and-a-half and four, respectively. He was also able to find the quarterback and sack him twice.
Nashua-Plainfield, 42 at Postville, 0
The Huskies absolutely rolled the Pirates with a two-headed rushing attack.
Titus Evans and Aiden Gelner combined for 312 yards and five touchdowns, Gelner with three and Evans with two.
Tucker Franzen and Tyler Zimmer each punched in one rushing touchdown as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, N-P recovered two fumbles and Devon Blanchard led the team in tackles with five-and-a-half.
Evans and Tate White combined for one sack and three players had one-and-a-half TFLs.
Sumner-Fredericksburg, 18 at East Buchanan, 12 (OT)
In quite possibly the most exciting game of the night, the Sumner-Fred Cougars showed they are the real deal in week one with a thrilling win against No. 3 ranked East Buchanan in overtime.
Davis VanSickle diced the Buccaneer defense up with 224 passing yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard bomb to Jaxson Willems. Willems also added a touchdown on the ground.
Noah Henderson was on the receiving end of another touchdown pass. Henderson was also a wrecking ball on defense with seven tackles to lead the Cougars. He also had two sacks.
Clarksville, 60 vs North Iowa, 12
The Clarksville Indians are rolling through their first two games of the season and they continued the hot streak against the Bison.
Stats were unavailable at the time of publishing.
Tripoli, 12 vs Kee, 52
It was a tough first week for the Panthers against Kee.
McKoy Nuss had a strong first start with two total touchdowns, a pass to Jacob Morey who received two passes for 76 yards. Nuss also rushed in one touchdown with 89 yards to lead the team.
Nuss was also the leader on defense with six tackles.