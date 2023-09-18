Week one of district play for some of the area teams went exactly as planned.
Denver, 42 at Central Springs, 6
The Denver football team was rolling through non-district play and they kept the momentum up against Central Springs on Friday.
Denver was in complete control at the break as they led 28-0 and in the third quarter, they scored two more touchdowns in the third to lead 42-0 going into the final quarter.
The Panthers were able to respond with a touchdown of their own, but it would be their only score and the Cyclones moved their record to a perfect 4-0.
Jaxon Sanderson had one touchdown pass to Ethan Reiter. Sanderson threw for 63 yards, all to Reiter.
Reiter also showed his open field abilities with a 74-yard kick return for a touchdown.
Micah Grier had another great game on the ground with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Evan Dorn also added two touchdowns on the ground with 72 yards.
Dorn led the defense with eight-and-a-half tackles with one sack and one tackle for loss.
Jackson Schoville picked up one fumble.
Janesville, 85 vs Meskwaki Settlement, 0
It wasn’t much of a contest for Janesville on Friday night against the Warriors.
The Wildcats put up an astonishing 55 points in the first quarter alone. 10 more points in the second put Janesville up 65-0 at half.
Janesville was able to put up 20 more points in the second half to come away with the 85-0 win.
Dane Appleby completed one touchdown pass for two yards to Trevor Forey.
On the ground, Taylor Kibbee led the team with 64 yards and two touchdowns. Appleby added another 61 yards. Talan Pletz, Dawson Graham, Gabe Reeves and Parker Opperman all had one touchdown each on the ground. Opperman led that group with 31 yards.
Forey had two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns. Jack Lindaman and Dakota Hoeppner also both had an interception.
Defensive lineman Kole Haan picked up a fumble and returned it eight yards for the touchdown. Grady Baar also recovered a fumble.
Daniel Britt retuned one punt for a 56-yard touchdown return.
Kibbee had the most tackles on the team with five.
The Wildcats are now 3-1 on the season.
Wapsie Valley, 19 at North Butler, 0
The stout Warrior defense flexed their muscles yet again with a solid performance against the Bearcats.
Wapsie Valley went up 7-0 after the first quarter and another touchdown gave them the 13-0 lead at the break.
One more touchdown in the third quarter sealed the deal and the Warriors went on to win 19-0.
Kanen Decker went 0-4 passing, but he did rush for 57 yards and one touchdown.
Traeton Sauerbrei had another strong game with 150 yards and one touchdown.
Garrett Miller added the other score while rushing for 66 yards.
Tucker Ladeburg found the ball carrier seven times with half of a TFL. Jacob Schoer lived in the backfield with two sacks and two-and-a-half TFLs.
Ladeburg also recovered a fumble while Josh Leistikow and Drew Lansing each snagged an interception.
Wapsie Valley moved their record to 3-1 with the win.
Clarksville, 68 at Tripoli, 14
The Indians entered Friday night’s contest with a perfect 4-0 record and they were hoping to improve that against Tripoli.
Clarksville took a 38-0 lead after the first quarter and they extended that lead to 52-0 after the first half buzzer sounded.
The Indians scored two more times in the game while Tripoli put up two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, giving Clarksville the 68-14 victory and a 5-0 record.
Eli Schmidt threw for one touchdown, a 65-yarder to Sam Hoodjer. This was the only completed pass of the game for Clarksville.
Schmidt also returned a kick 69-yards for a touchdown.
MaKade Bloker lived in the endzone with five rushing touchdowns and 167 yards on just eight attempts. Owen Backer added the other two rushing touchdowns with 128 yards.
Schmidt and Hoodjer combined for three interceptions with two and one, respectively.
Kaiven Kielman was the defensive anchor with 10.5 tackles, one sack and three TFLs.
Stats for Tripoli were unavailable.
The Panthers are now 1-3 on the year.
Nashua-Plainfield, 42 at AGWSR, 7
The Huskies entered Friday night’s game as one of the top rushing teams in class A and they continued that success against the Cougars.
Two touchdowns in both the first and second quarters put Nashua-Plainfield ahead 28-0 at the break.
Both teams scored in the third to give the Huskies the 34-7 lead into the final quarter of action.
N-P was able to score one more time to give them the 42-7 victory.
Titus Evans had a monster game on the ground with 260 yards and three touchdowns. Aiden Gelner added one touchdown with 71 yards and Jackson Carey added the other rushing touchdown.
Tucker Franzen threw for 43 yards and Matthew Malven caught two of those passes for 24 yards to lead the team.
Tate White racked up seven-and-a-half tackles with two sacks and an outstanding six TFLs.
N-P is now 4-0 on the year.