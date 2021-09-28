The fun continues in the mile-wide city.
Denver’s 37-0 win at Central Springs on Friday pushed the Cyclones to 5-0 overall, including a 2-0 mark in Class 1A, District 3 play with a pivotal tilt against Dike-New Hartford looming in two weeks.
Cyclones senior Caylor Hooger and junior quarterback Tye Bradley ran for two rushing touchdowns apiece against Central Springs, while junior running back Ethan Schoville ran for a team-high 168 yards and a score.
Denver led 17-0 at halftime.
“Our defense played very well,” Denver coach Rhett Barrett said. “We need to clean up our offensive play and eliminate penalties.”
Senior Zander Norman led the Cyclones with 6.5 tackles, including five solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss. Senior Trevan Reiter finished with two interceptions, while classmate Gabe Ricketts came down with one.
Tripoli 68
Clarksville 28
Tripoli rolled to a 68-28 win at Clarksville on Friday.
Senior quarterback James Davis threw two touchdown passes, while junior Rowan Carlson rushed for 116 yards on 11 carries and found the end zone twice.
Tripoli (3-2 overall, 2-1 8-man, District 3) led 46-14 at the intermission.
Carlson paced the Tripoli defense with 9.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. Senior Jase Hereid finished with 8.5 tackles, including six solo stops.
“We really had nice execution on offense,” Panthers coach Joe Urbanek said. “We had three scores on special teams, which flipped the game for us.”
Hereid and junior Houston Page had one kickoff return for a touchdown each, while Carlson had a 44-yard punt return for a score.
“We need to clean a few things up,” Urbanek added. “We gave up a score on kickoff and got burned on a play-action pass. We will try to tighten those things up moving forward.”
Nashua-Plainfield 38
BCLUW 6
Bo Harrington threw three touchdown passes to help lead Nashua-Plainfield to a 38-6 win on homecoming over visiting BCLUW on Friday.
The senior quarterback finished with 144 passing yards for the Huskies (2-3 overall, 1-2 Class A, District 3).
Nashua-Plainfield led 32-0 at halftime.
Huskies senior Sam Fundermann rushed for a team-high 117 yards and scored a touchdown, while classmate Trey Nelson finished with 85 yards on the ground and a score. Sophomore Tate White posted a team-best six total tackles, including two solo stops and two tackles for loss.
“It was nice to get a homecoming win,” Huskies coach Andrew Christensen said. “I know that no current player had ever won a homecoming game. Our defense did a nice job shutting down their offense and continues to (create) turnovers (four against BCLUW).
“Offensively, we did a nice job. Every week, our passing game continues to get better. One thing I would like to see offensively is to finish blocks in the run game.”
Wapsie Valley 20
Hudson 3
Braden Knight had quite the night for Wapsie Valley.
The junior defensive back snagged three interceptions during Wapsie Valley’s 20-3 win at Hudson on Friday.
Wapsie Valley (3-2 overall, 3-1 Class A, District 3) led 14-3 at halftime.
Senior running back Holten Robinson rushed for a team-best 141 yards and a touchdown, while junior Hunter Kane had a 1-yard touchdown run. Junior Mason Harter led the Warriors with five total tackles, including three quarterback sacks and four tackles for loss.
MFL MarMac 43
Sumner-Fred. 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg trailed early and never was able to recover during a 43-6 loss at MFL MarMac on Friday in Monona.
The Cougars (2-3 overall, 1-1 Class 1A, District 4) stared at a 35-0 deficit at halftime.
Senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw a touchdown and an interception and rushed for a team-best 83 yards on 16 carries. Junior receiver Trey Nederhoff hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Schmitz and junior Kade Mitchell paced the Cougars with 8.5 tackles apiece.