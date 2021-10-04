The run continues.
Denver rolled East Marshall, 48-0, on Friday ahead of this week’s pivotal showdown against visiting Dike-New Hartford.
The Cyclones (6-0 overall, 3-0 Class A, District 3) held a 28-0 halftime lead over the Mustangs.
Denver junior quarterback Tye Bradley threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while sophomore Jaxon Sanderson threw a 19-yard touchdown pass. Senior running back Caylor Hoeffer rushed for 73 yards and three scores, and also returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown.
Senior receivers Zander Norman and Brady Hartman, and sophomore wideout Micah Grier hauled in touchdown catches.
Senior Braden Powers led Denver defensive with six total tackles, including three solo stops and three quarterback sacks. Grier recovered a fumble, while Norman came down with an interception.
“We did a nice job (with) our passing game and continued to work on execution in the run game,” Cyclones coach Rhett Barrett said. “Special teams played a solid game, too. A very good all-around game.”
Tripoli 62
West Central 18
Tripoli stormed out to a big lead and never looked back during a 62-18 win over visiting West Central on Friday.
The Panthers (4-2 overall, 3-1 8-man, District 3) lead 20-6 after the first quarter and took a 50-6 advantage into the break.
Tripoli junior running back Rowan Carlson rushed for a team-high 145 yards and scored four touchdowns, while senior James Davis rushed for 73 yards and two scores. Senior Austin Bremner ran for a touchdown as well, while junior Javantae Simpson hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior Daniel Comer.
Junior Bryce Schroeder posted five total tackles for the Panthers, including three solo stops and returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Grundy Center 40
Nashua-Plainfield 0
Nashua-Plainfield struggled offensively and couldn’t get enough stops on defense during a 40-0 loss at Grundy Center on Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield (2-4 overall, 1-3 Class A, District 3) trailed 20-0 at halftime.
Huskies senior running back Sam Fundermann rushed for 48 yards, while freshman Aiden Geiner also ran for 48 yards. Senior McKade Munn paced the Huskies with six total tackles, including four solo stops and one tackle for loss.
“Grundy (Center) is an excellent team,” Nashua-Plainfield coach Andrew Christensen said. “Defensively, we did many good things, especially in slowing down their run game. Offensively, we struggled to get anything really going. ... not being able to sustain drives hurt the defense.
“We have two important games ahead of us with a chance still at the playoffs.”
Wapsie Valley 35
South Winneshiek 6
Holten Robinson ran wild and Wapsie Valley posted a 35-6 win over visiting South Winneshiek on Friday at Jerry Southmayd Field in Fairbank.
The junior running back rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win for the Warriors (4-2 overall, 4-1 Class A, District 3).
Wapsie Valley led 14-0 at halftime.
Warriors juniors Casey O’Donnell and Braden Knights scored one rushing touchdown apiece, while classmate Dawson Schmit hauled in a touchdown pass. Junior Hunter Kane led the Warriors with 9.5 total tackles, including five solo stops.
Cascade 66
Sumner-Fred. 21
An early deficit proved too much for Sumner-Fredericksburg to overcome during a 66-21 loss at Cascade on Friday.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-4 overall, 1-2 Class 1A, District 4) trailed 40-0 at halftime.
Cougars senior Treyce Ensign rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Jaxon Willems ran for 25 yards on six carries. Ensign and sophomore Jesse Jones and senior Klay Seehase finished with 3.5 tackles each.