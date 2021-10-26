Denver’s dreams of making a deep run in the Class 1A playoffs were crushed at the hands of MFL MarMac on Friday.
The visiting Bulldogs came away with an 18-13 upset at Sharp Field to advance to the second round.
Denver trailed, 6-0, at halftime.
The Cyclones finished the season with a 7-2 record.
Junior quarterback Tye Bradley completed eight of 13 passes for 97 yards and threw one interception in the loss for Denver. Junior running back Ethan Schoville rushed for 78 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. Senior Caylor Hoffer also scored a rushing touchdown. Classmate Zander Norman snagged four passes for a team-high 76 yards.
Defensively, senior Gabe Ricketts led the Cyclones with seven tackles, including three solo stops and one tackle for loss. Senior Trevan Reiter posted six tackles, including four solo stops, and hauled in an interception.
Don Bosco 54
Tripoli 12
Tripoli found itself in a big hole early and never was able to recover during a 54-12 loss to Don Bosco in the first round of the 8-man playoffs Friday in Gilbertville.
Don Bosco led 40-0 at halftime.
Tripoli finished the season with a 5-4 record.
Junior quarterback Rowan Carlson completed five of 14 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Carlson also rushed for a team-best 81 yards on 11 carries. Junior Bryce Schroeder caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Daniel Comer returned a kickoff 56 yards for a touchdown in the loss.
Carlson paced the Panthers defensively with 11.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops. Senior Jayden Miller registered 10 tackles, including seven solo stops. Classmate Jase Hereid racked up nine tackles, including six solo stops and one tackle for loss.
Senior James Davis recovered two fumbles for Tripoli, while Schroeder and senior Austin Bremner recovered one fumble each.
North Linn 46
Nashua-Plainfield 16
Nashua-Plainfield couldn’t contain North Linn’s offense in the second quarter during a 46-16 loss in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
North Linn led, 6-0, after the first quarter and exploded for 25 points in the second to take a 31-0 advantage into halftime.
The Huskies finished the season with a record of 4-5.
“We played an excellent first quarter but couldn’t take advantage of a few opportunities,” Nashua-Plainfield coach Andrew Christensen said. “Once they got it going, it kind of snowballed on us. They made a few great plays as well.
“The kids played hard and battled all night. I want to thank the seniors for all their effort and leaving the program in a better place.”
Junior quarterback Bo Harrington completed six of 11 passes for 64 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for the Huskies. Senior running back Sam Fundermann rushed for a team-best 120 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. Senior Trey Nelson rushed for 44 yards on 11 carries, while senior Max Hillegas snagged four passes for a team-high 53 yards and a touchdown.
Senior McKade Munn led the Huskies with 7.5 tackles, including five solo stops, one quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Fundermann posted five tackles, including four solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley 28
Alburnett 6
Wapsie Valley extended its season with a 28-6 win over visiting Alburnett on Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
The Warriors (7-2) took a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Junior running back Holten Robinson led the Warriors with 196 rushing yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns. Classmate Hunter Kane rushed for 64 yards and a score.
Kane led Wapsie Valley with 6.5 tackles, including four solo stops, three quarterback sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Sophomore Jacob Schoer recorded five tackles, including two solo efforts and two tackles for loss.
Junior Mason Harter recovered a fumble for the Warriors, while senior Gavin Leistikow snagged two interceptions. Sophomore Traeton Sauerbrei also had an interception.