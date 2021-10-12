Keegan Eastman continues to flourish at quarterback for Janesville.
The Janesville junior made his second consecutive start in place of injured senior Leo Dodd on Friday, and Keegan Eastman threw four touchdown passes to lead Janesville to a 48-20 win over rival Clarksville.
Keegan Eastman competed 13 of 25 passes for 178 yards with the four touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also rushed for a score.
“We got off to a pretty slow start,” Janesville coach Dale Eastman said.
Janesville (6-1 overall, 5-1 8-man, District 3) was without three starters: Dodd, Jaden Appleby and Jared Hoodjer.
“(We) had some of our younger guys really step and make some plays for us,” Dale Eastman added.
Junior Peyton Trees had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, while classmate posted three catches for 49 yards and a score. Senior Wiley Sherburne had five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Dane Appleby led Janesville with 73 rushing yards, including a touchdown.
Sherburne and senior Blake Destival racked up 4.5 tackles each.
“We have to really hand it to guys like Sherburne and Conner Clubine,” Dale Eastman added. “I am not sure they had any plays off all night until late in the game. Two seniors who played their butts off. Also need to credit Dawson Dix and Cooper Bloes for coming up with some great plays on defense. Bloes made a nice tackle right in front of us on a third-and-long play to force a punt. It’s nice having all these kids step up when their number is called and making plays for the team.
“A little disappointed we are not repeating as district champs, but we lost to a good Turkey Valley team a couple weeks ago. We are looking forward to our season finale vs. Dunkerton and then making a run in the playoffs.”
Stats for Clarksville (1-6, 0-5) were not made available by press time.
Turkey Valley 46
Tripoli 12
Tripoli trailed early and never was able to recover in a 46-12 loss at Turkey Valley on Friday.
Turkey Valley (7-0 overall, 5-0 8-man, District 3) led 22-0 after the first quarter and 30-0 at halftime.
“We faced a really solid Turkey Valley team,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said. “They held us to 4.4 yards per carry and really made us uncomfortable offensively.”
Junior Rowan Carlson led Tripoli (4-3, 3-2) with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass. Senior James Davis rushed for 40 yards, while junior Daniel Comer hauled in a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Senior Jayden Miller and junior Bryce Schroeder led the Panthers with 8.5 tackles each.
Nashua-Plainfield 38
AGWSR 14
Nashua-Plainfield earned a 38-14 win over AGWSR on Friday.
The Huskies (3-4 overall, 2-3 Class A, District 3) led 16-7 at halftime.
“It was good to get the win over AGWSR,” Nashua-Plainfield coach Andrew Christensen said. “It means that we are assured of being in the playoffs as even if we lost to Hudson, we would (own) the three-way tiebreaker.
“That was by far the best our line has played. They gave us a few different looks and the guys didn’t panic. ... Sam and Trey ran so hard, finishing every run.”
Nashua-Plainfield rushed for a whopping 436 yards in the game. Senior running back Trey Nelson led the way with 233 yards on 32 carries and two touchdowns. Senior Sam Fundermann rushed for 188 yards on 25 carries and scored three times.
Nelson led the Huskies with 4.5 tackles and came down with an interception.
Wapsie Valley 14
North Tama 0
Gabe Kopriva has one of the premier arms in the state. The North Tama senior has had his way most of the season.
That wasn’t the case Friday.
Kopriva threw four interceptions as Wapsie Valley upset North Tama, 14-0.
Wapsie Valley (5-2 overall, 4-1 Class A, District 3) led 7-0 at halftime.
Warriors junior Braden Knight rushed for a team-high 57b yards and scored a touchdown, while junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell also scored a rushing touchdown. Junior Hunter Kane led the Warriors with 10 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.
Junior Mason Harter snagged two interceptions, while Kane and senior Holten Robinson had one interception each.
Beckman Catholic 28
Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Beckman Catholic handed Sumner-Fredericksburg a 28-0 loss Friday in Sumner.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-5 overall, 1-3 Class 1A, District 4) trailed, 7-0, at halftime.
Cougars senior quarterback Peyton Schmitz threw two interceptions and rushed for a team-high 30 yards. He also posted a team-high 15.5 tackles.
Sophomore Achilles Quigley recovered two fumbles, while classmate Jaymison Howard also recovered a fumble.