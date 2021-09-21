Janesville continued its unblemished run to begin the 2021 season Friday.
Senior quarterback Leo Dodd threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more, while classmate Jared Hoodjer rushed for three scores as the Wildcats thumped Rockford, 54-12, in Rockford.
Janesville (4-0 overall, 3-0 8-man, District 3) led 28-0 after the first quarter and carried a 42-0 advantage into halftime.
Dodd completed three of nine pass attempts for 94 yards, while Hoodjer had 14 carries for 133 yards. Senior Wiley Sherburne hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass, while Hoodjer took a 30-yard pass into the end zone and senior Blake Destival snagged a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Hoodjer also led the Wildcats with nine total tackles, including six solo stops and 1/2 tackles for loss. Dodd recovered a fumble, while junior Keegan Eastman grabbed an interception.
West Central 54
Clarksville 52
Clarksville held a comfortable lead after the first quarter and took weathered a rally in the second to enter halftime with a six-point advantage Friday.
But the Indians couldn’t hold on as West Central scratched and clawed its way to a 54-52 win.
Clarksville (1-3 overall, 0-2 8-man, District 3) led 16-0 after the first quarter and 28-22 at the break.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40
Tripoli 22
Tripoli fell behind early and was never able to recover during a 40-22 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Friday.
The Panthers (2-2) trailed 34-0 at halftime.
Tripoli senior quarterback James Davis completed eight of 27 passes for 46 yards and threw three interceptions. He also rushed 39 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Rowan Carlson also ran for an 8-yard score. Junior Bryce Schroeder posted a team-best seven total tackles, including six solo stops, 1/2 quarterback sacks and 1/2 tackles for loss.
North Tama 50
Nashua-Plainfield 22
Nashua-Plainfield couldn’t contain North Tama’s explosive offense during a 50-22 loss Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield trailed 30-0 at halftime.
Huskies junior quarterback Bo Harrington completed seven of 14 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Senior Trey Nelosn and freshman Aiden Gelner finished with one rushing touchdown apiece. Senior McKade Munn racked up a team-best 8.5 total tackles, including seven solo stops.
North Tama senior quarterback scored six total touchdowns. He threw for 326 yards and rushed for another 112.
Wapsie Valley 42
AGWSR 0
Wapsie Valley scored first and never looked back during a 42-0 victory over visiting AGWSR on Friday in Fairbank.
Wapsie Valley (2-2 overall, 2-1 Class A, District 3) led 21-0 at the intermission.
Warriors junior quarterback Casey O’Donnell completed 12 of 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown pass – an 18-yard toss to junior Andrew Westpfahl. Senior Holten Robinson rushed for 114 yards and two scores, while junior Hunter Kane ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Kane led the defense with six tackles, including four solo stops.
Wapsie Valley forced three turnovers, including two interceptions from junior Dawson Schmit and one from Robinson.
Sumner-Fred. 75
Postville 0
Kade Mitchell ran wild Friday night to help lead Sumner-Fredericksburg to a 75-0 win over Postville.
The junior running back rushed for 186 and scored five touchdowns during the win.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-2 overall, 1-0 Class 1A, District 4) took a 57-0 lead into halftime.
Cougars senior Peyton Schmitz rushed for 48 yards and two scores, while sophomore Jaxon Willems found the end zone twice. Freshman Noah Henderson and sophomore Jesse Jones also scored one rushing touchdown apiece. Senior Klay Seehas paced Sumner-Fredericksburg with 4.5 total tackles, including four solo stops and two tackles for loss.
Sumner-Fredericksburg forced seven turnovers, including six fumble recoveries on the night.