Waverly-Shell Rock is the lone remaining area team and will be looking to continue its perfect season on Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock (10-0) vs North Scott (8-2)
The Go-Hawks will play host for the final time in the 2022 season when the Lancers from North Scott come to town.
Last week against Fort Madison, W-SR really spread the wealth on offense, with five different people scoring rushing touchdowns. In the first half, four different people scored touchdowns.
Simon Ott led the team with 99 rushing yards and one touchdown. Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty both had 74 rushing yards, with Newsom having only four carries and Hagarty pitching in on nine carries.
Ethan Bibler and Tyler Gayer rounded out the touchdown scorers for the Go-Hawks.
Hargarty found the endzone three times in the first half and Newsom broke through the Bloodhound defense on a 50 yard touchdown run.
On defense, three different Go-Hawks had four-and-a-half tackles to tie for the team lead.
Gayer, Newsom and Robert Poyner also combined for three tackles-for-loss.
Poyner was the lone Go-Hawk to get a takeaway on an interception.
The Lancers come into the quarterfinal round off a 38-15 win over Western Dubuque.
North Scott’s quarterback, Kyler Gerardy threw for 163 yards and one touchdown, but also led the team in rushing with 189 yards and three touchdowns.
Dylan Marti was second on the team in rushing with 94 yards and one touchdown.
Drew Kilburg caught three passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.
The Go-Hawks and Lancers have only played once in the school’s history, back in 2018 when North Scott ended W-SR’s season with a 39-9 win.
