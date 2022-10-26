The cream of the crop is rising to the top with only two area teams still in contention for state titles.
Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0) vs Fort Madison (7-2)
The Go-Hawks capped of its perfect regular season last Friday against Decorah and it will look to continue its season long dominance against Fort Madison.
Last week, McCrae Hagarty continued his outstanding senior season with 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Asa Newsom only had 40 total yards of offense, but was flying around on defense, ending the game with seven tackles to lead the team.
Cole Marsh threw one touchdown pass to Will Soesbe for 20 yards. Marsh ended the game with 82 passing yards.
Robert Poyner was second on the team in tackles with five-and-a-half and two tackles for loss.
Fort Madison closed out its regular season with a close 24-22 win over Burlington. Quarterback Aiden Boyer threw for 168 yards and one touchdown to Henry Wiseman, who caught 107 yards on the night.
Teague Smith found the endzone twice on the ground to pair with 27 rushing yards. Hayden Segoviano led the Bloodhounds with 47 rushing yards.
On defense, Tanner Settles led the team with 11.5 tackles and three-and-a-half tackles for loss.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams in history.
Wapsie Valley (7-2) at West Hancock (9-0)
The Warriors of Wapsie Valley have a tough game upcoming against the undefeated Eagles of West Hancock.
Last week, Wapsie Valley dismantled the Saints from Saint Ansgar, winning 35-0. In that game, Braden Knight rushed for 126 yards. Quarterback Casey O’Donnell threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns to Dawson Schmit and Mason Harter. O’Donnell also found the endzone on the ground, rushing for 39 yards and one touchdown.
On defense, Keegon Brown led the way with seven tackles. Schmit also intercepted two passes.
West Hancock beat Nashua-Plainfield last week 44-16. Running back Kale Zuehl rushed for 112 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Jaxen Peterson rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on just five attempts.
On defense, Rylan Barnes had eight tackles including one TFL.
