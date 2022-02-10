GILBERT — The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team finished its non-conference slate Monday with a 51-37 victory over Gilbert.
The Go-Hawks (16-4 overall, 9-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) started slow, trailing 4-2 after one quarter and 20-17 at the break, before breaking out in the third quarter, 20-5.
Katelynn Eggena paced W-SR with 22 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 8 for 11 from the floor. Brenna Bodensteiner added nine points with 2 for 3 from 3-point range, Trinidee Moore had four assists, and Annika Behrends had two steals to go with nine boards. The Go-Hawks outrebounded the Tigers (11-8, 8-6 Racoon River Conference) 34-18.
W-SR will conclude its regular season with an NEIC contest with Decorah (13-6, 8-1) on Friday with sole possession of the league title on the line.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 72, JANESVILLE 26
PARKERSBURG — Aplington-Parkersburg utilized a 43-12 first half to overpower Janesville, 72-26, in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday.
Statistics for the Wildcats (3-18, 2-10 Iowa Star North) were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
DENVER 61, UNION 21
DENVER — The Class 2A No. 2 Denver girls basketball team dominated Union Monday night, 61-21, in Cyclone Center.
The Cyclones (19-2, 5-2 NICL Central) took a 16-6 lead after one quarter and had a 31-14 advantage at intermission. They led the Knights (4-17, 2-6 NICL East) 52-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Reese Johnson paced Denver with 20 points and 10 rebounds along with five steals. Grace Hennessey added 14 points, while Sydney Eggena scored 11 and grabbed seven boards. Allison Bonnette chipped in nine points and had five assists and five thefts.
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 41, NORTH BUTLER 14
NASHUA — Nashua-Plainfield closed out its season Monday with a 41-14 victory over North Butler at home.
The Huskies (12-9, 8-8 Top of Iowa East) led the Bearcats (3-19, 2-14), 10-1 after the first quarter and then 18-6 at halftime. N-P then had a 31-8 advantage going into the final frame.
Breanna Hackman scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Huskies, while Jennah Carpenter added 13 points and had six steals.
N-P will open regional play Thursday against Valley Lutheran.
TUESDAY
DENVER 55, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 39
DENVER — The Denver girls basketball team outlasted Aplington-Parkersburg, 55-39, to close out the regular season in a game rescheduled from Jan. 14.
Grace Hennessey and Reese Johnson shared the scoring leadership with 19 points each. Johnson and Allison Bonnette each grabbed six rebounds, while Bonnette had seven assists. Avery Forde added five steals for Denver (20-2, 6-2 NICL Central).
The Cyclones will await the winner of Sumner-Fredericksburg and MFL-MarMac for a Class 2A Region 4 semifinal on Feb. 18.
BOYS
MONDAY
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 70, JANESVILLE 40
PARKERSBURG — Host Aplington-Parkersburg took a large lead early to overpower Janesville, 70-40, Monday night.
The Falcons (17-2 overall, 7-0 NICL Central) grabbed a 22-10 lead over the Wildcats (16-5, 9-3 Iowa Star North) after the first period and then had a 42-19 lead at intermission. A-P inched further ahead, 57-31, going into the final frame.
Wiley Sherburne led Janesville with 12 points and also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Rogan Gergan added eight points with four boards, two thefts, two stuffs and a helper. Leo Dodd had four dimes and two swipes to go with his four points, and Jared Hoodjer also took two away and rejected one.
The Wildcats will host East Buchanan Monday in the first round of the Class 1A District 3 tournament.
DENVER 73, UNION 59
DENVER — In a cross-division matchup, Denver defeated Union, 73-59, Monday at Cyclone Center.
The Cyclones (16-5, 6-1 NICL Central) led 23-17 after the opening quarter before taking a 44-36 advantage into the locker rooms. They stretched it to 59-46 heading into the final period over the Knights (11-10, 3-5 NICL East).
Status for Denver were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
TUESDAY
NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 54, TRIPOLI 40
TRIPOLI — Nashua-Plainfield took control of their non-conference tilt with Tripoli early and held on to a 54-40 victory Tuesday at Tripoli High School.
The Huskies (12-9, 7-9 Top of Iowa East) went ahead 15-8 in the first quarter before taking a 29-16 lead at the break. The margin went to 41-27 in favor of N-P over the Panthers (9-12, 7-6 Iowa Star North) going into the fourth.
Drew Wilken led N-P with 24 points on 9 for 15 shooting and had three steals. Bo Harrington added 10 points along with five rebounds and two assists, while Joel Winters chipped in eight points, two helpers and a steal.
Oakley Semelroth paced Tripoli with 21 points and 12 rebounds, as the Panthers outrebounded the Huskies, 36-22. However, Tripoli made just 26.2% from the floor, compared to N-P’s 48.8%.
The Huskies will host West Fork, while Tripoli will head to Mason City Newman , both in Class 1A District 4 first-round games on Monday.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 67, DENVER 55
DENVER — In a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 14, Aplington-Parkersburg downed Denver, 67-55, at Cyclone Center on Tuesday.
The Falcons (18-2, 8-0 NICL Central) held an 18-17 lead over the Cyclones (16-6, 6-2), while Denver had a 34-28 halftime advantage. However, A-P took a 25-11 third period to take over the game.
Denver’s statistics were unavailable at press time from Varsity Bound. The Cyclones will host the winner of Sumner-Fredericksburg and New Hampton on Feb. 17 in a Class 2A District 8 semifinal.