CRESCO — The Waverly-Shell Rock girls and boys basketball teams swept a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader at Crestwood Friday night.
The Go-Hawk girls dominated the Cadets, 43-17, in the opener, while the W-SR boys hung on to a 52-46 victory in the nightcap.
In the opener, W-SR (15-4 overall, 9-0 NEIC) held Crestwood (3-15, 3-6) to without a point in the first quarter before taking a 17-9 lead into the halftime locker room. The Go-Hawks then extended the lead after three quarters to 31-11.
Katelyn Eggena led the way with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the Go-Hawks. Brenna Bodensteiner came off the bench to add nine points on 3 for 8 from the 3-point line, while Macy Smith added four assists and three steals, and Morgan Aikey contributed with four swipes and two helpers.
The Cadets were led by Olivia Ollendick with six points and Brylee Ruppert with five. W-SR outrebounded Crestwood, 39-19, for the game, including an 18-1 advantage on the offensive glass.
In the boys game, Cole Marsh and Jordan Kruse led the way for the Go-Hawks (12-6, 6-2) with 19 and 12 points, respectively. Marsh also hauled in seven rebounds, while each made two 3-pointers and dished out three assists. Cole Hotz added seven points and six caroms, while Luis Portillo chipped in five points with four assists. Tyler Gayer also contributed five points.
Jackson Gaul led Crestwood (7-13, 1-7) with 10 points, while Caleb Kammerer added nine, and Jeremy Adams and Zach Mehmert scored eight each.
Quarter scores were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
The Go-Hawk girls traveled to Gilbert on Monday. Both the boys and girls close out their NEIC slate Friday hosting Decorah, while the boys also host Cedar Falls on Saturday.
GIRLS
Denver 62, Hudson 38
DENVER — The Class 2A No. 2 Denver girls grabbed an early big lead Friday night against Hudson and didn’t relinquish the halftime margin in a 62-38 victory Friday night at Cyclone Center.
The Cyclones (18-2, 6-2 NICL Central) grabbed a 19-1 lead over the Pirates (6-14, 2-6) after the first quarter and extended it to 36-12 at intermission. The margin stayed steady the rest of the game, as Denver had a 54-30 advantage after three quarters.
Grace Hennessey led the Cyclones with 19 points with five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Reese Johnson added 14 points while dishing out six helpers, swiped five and grabbed five off the glass. Allison Bonnette chipped in 11 points, four steals and two assists.
The Pirates were led by Macey McKenna with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Addie Rhoads had 12 points and eight boards. Madison Willand added eight points for Hudson.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 16
SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg dominated visiting Oelwein during senior night Friday at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 58-16.
The Cougars (15-5, 6-2 NICL East) had a 22-1 lead on the Huskies (2-18, 0-12) after one quarter and 37-3 at halftime. The lead was extended to 54-9 entering the final frame. Sumner-Fred shot 44.6% from the floor while holding Oelwein to just 5 for 35 for the game.
Morgan Brandt led the Cougars with 22 points on 11 for 14 shooting, Saela Steege added 11 with three 3-pointers. Isabelle Elliott led on the glass with seven rebounds to go with her 13 points and two blocks, while Natalie Miller had three assists, and Kayla Paulus had four steals.
Oelwein was led by Malayna Kiel with 13 points and six rebounds.
Jesup 49, Wapsie Valley 32
FAIRBANK — Jesup overwhelmed Wapsie Valley Friday night with a 49-32 victory at Wapsie Valley High School.
The J-Hawks (17-3, 8-0 NICL East) blitzed the Warriors (10-12, 4-4) to a 14-1 advantage after the first quarter before extending it to 28-7 at the break. Wapsie narrowed the gap somewhat after three, 35-21.
Amanda Treptow led Jesup with 19 points and seven steals to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Laney Pilcher added 10 points with five assists, five boards and four thefts, and Adrianna Boulden also scored 10 points with four caroms. Olivia Nesbit led on the glass with eight rebounds, including six on the offensive end.
Wapsie Valley’s statistics were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
West Fork 65, Nashua-Plainfield 36
SHEFFIELD — West Fork stayed within a game of Top of Iowa East leaders Osage with a 65-36 victory over Nashua-Plainfield Friday night.
The stats were not available at press time via Varsity Bound.
Tripoli 52, Valley Lutheran 15
CEDAR FALLS — Tripoli outclassed Valley Lutheran Friday night during the Crusaders’ senior night, 52-15, in an Iowa Star Conference crossover match-up.
The Panthers (7-14, 5-8 Iowa Star North) held Valley (0-17, 0-14 Iowa Star South) to just four points in the first quarter, two in the second, three in the third and six in the fourth.
Isabel Bernard paced Tripoli with 13 points, nine steals and four assists in the victory, while Kylee Bartz added 12 points with six swipes and three rebounds. Rachel Moeller chipped in seven points with four steals and four boards, and Reagan Schwarze also hauled in four caroms.
Lydia Knight led the Crusaders with six points, while Sofia Van Nice added four points with seven rebounds.
BOYS
Denver 78, Hudson 61
DENVER — The Denver boys made their early advantage over Hudson stick, as they took a 78-61 victory Friday night.
The Cyclones (15-5, 7-1 NICL Central) grabbed a 21-11 lead after the first period and stretched it to 47-26 at intermission. The Pirates (6-13, 1-6) inched to within 63-44 after three quarters.
Denver’s statistics were not available via Varsity Bound at press time.
West Fork 67, Nashua-Plainfield 40
SHEFFIELD — West Fork took advantage of a slow start by Nashua-Plainfield to earn a 67-40 victory Friday night.
The Warhawks (9-10, 9-6 Top of Iowa East) grabbed an 18-6 lead on the Huskies (10-9, 6-9) after the first frame and made it 42-10 at the break. N-P inched to within 55-25 heading into the final period.
The Huskies were led by Joel Winters with 10 points, while Tucker Franzen had eight points with five rebounds, and Bo Harrington had seven steals and five assists to go with six points. Drew Wilken added seven points and three thefts , and Aiden Lamborn also scored six points.
The Warhawks’ stats were unavailable.
Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Oelwein 38
SUMNER — Sumner-Fredericksburg used a big second quarter to pull ahead of Oelwein and take a 64-38 victory Friday night.
After the game was even at 12 after the first quarter, the Cougars (8-12, 3-6 NICL East) took the halftime lead after a 21-10 second quarter. They extended the advantage over the Huskies (1-18, 0-8) to 46-29 going into the last period.
Peyton Schmitz paced Sumner-Fred with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine steals, while Klay Seehase added 11 points and seven boards. Brennan Duffy and Kade Mitchell each scored seven, and Austin Langreck had four assists.
Conall Sauser led Oelwein with 13 points, while Carson Cox had six rebounds.
Tripoli 42, Valley Lutheran 33
CEDAR FALLS — After a close contest through three quarters, Tripoli outscored Valley Lutheran 12-6 to take a 42-33 victory Friday night.
The Crusaders (1-19, 1-11 Iowa Star South) had a 9-5 led after the first quarter, but the Panthers (9-11, 7-6 Iowa Star North) took a 17-15 lead at the break. It was extended to three points, 30-27, before the final run.
Tripoli’s stats were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
Jesup 64, Wapsie Valley 44
FAIRBANK — Jesup exploded to a big first-quarter lead and held off Wapsie Valley, 64-44, Friday night to take the North Iowa Cedar League East Division lead.
The J-Hawks (13-5, 7-0) blasted out to a 27-3 lead after the first quarter and built it up to a 42-12 advantage at intermission. The Warriors (13-4, 6-1) tried to get back into it with 14-11 and 18-11 quarters in the second half, but Jesup’s 55.3% from the floor was too much.
Wapsie was led by Casey O’Donnell with 10 points, while Andrew Westpfahl added nine and Parker Landsgard with eight. Mason Harter grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Warriors on the glass, and Gunner Meyer pulled in six along with three assists.
All five J-Hawk starters finished with double figures, with Carson Lienau recording a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Corbin Fueiling added 13 with four assists, Parker McHone chipped in 12 with six helpers and three steals, and Jack Miller and Carter Even scored 10 each.