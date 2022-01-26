NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield girls basketball team handed St. Ansgar its second loss of the season after defeating the Saints, 40-38, Tuesday at N-P High School.
The Huskies (10-7 overall, 7-6 Top of Iowa East) were led by Jennah Carpenter with 14 points on 7 for 9 shooting along with four steals. Makenzie Foelske added 11 points with 3 of 5 from the 3-point line and four rebounds. Jacie Bilharz also had four caroms, and Brenna Hackman had seven points and three assists.
New Hampton 48, Wapsie Valley 44
NEW HAMPTON — The Wapsie Valley girls basketball team had a frantic comeback after falling behind 22-12 at halftime, but New Hampton was able to hold off the Warriors, 48-44, at New Hampton High School Tuesday night.
The Chickasaws (5-9 overall, 1-6 Northeast Iowa Conference) were led by Carlee Rochford’s 32 points on 12 for 20 shooting and 8 for 9 from the free throw line. She also had 13 rebounds and four steals.
Wapsie Valley’s (8-9, 3-2 North Iowa Cedar League East) stats were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
Clarksville 63, Tripoli 40
CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville grabbed a 63-40 victory over Tripoli in an Iowa Star North girls basketball contest Tuesday at Clarksville High School.
Stats for both the Indians (16-3, 9-1) and the Panthers (6-11, 4-7) were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
BOYS
Nashua-Plainfield 42, St. Ansgar 24
NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield boys basketball team utilized a 17-1 second quarter to take control of their Top of Iowa East game with St. Ansgar en route to a 42-24 victory Tuesday at N-P High School.
The Huskies (9-7, 6-7) were led by Drew Wilken’s 19 points on 8 for 12 shooting, while Aiden Lamborn led on the glass with 10 rebounds and also had three steals and two blocks. N-P shot 37.2% from the field, including 2 for 17 from 3-point range.
Tripoli 63, Clarksville 45
CLARKSVILLE — Tripoli outscored Clarksville 32-18 in the middle two quarters to take a 63-45 victory in an Iowa Star North boys basketball tilt Tuesday at Clarksville High School.
Stats for both the Panthers (7-9, 6-5) and Indians (2-15, 1-9) were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
Dunkerton 59, Janesville 47
DUNKERTON — Dunkerton pulled away from Janesville with a 13-7 fourth quarter to take a 59-47 victory Tuesday night at Dunkerton High School in a battle of the top two teams in the Iowa Star North.
Stats for both the Wildcats (13-4, 7-3) and Raiders (16-2, 10-0) were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.
Decorah 93, Denver 38
DECORAH — Decorah scored more than 20 points in each quarter as the Vikings blew out Denver, 93-38, in a non-conference boys basketball matchup Tuesday at Decorah High School.
Stats for both the Cyclones (12-5, 4-1 NICL-Central) and the Vikings (13-1, 6-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) were not available on Varsity Bound at press time.