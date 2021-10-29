Three Waverly-Shell Rock student-athletes were first team All-Northeast Iowa Conference selections, the conference announced last week.
Seniors Avery Beckett, Annika Behrends and Sophie Sedgwick were first team selections for W-SR.
Beckett, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, led the conference with 413 kills and was third with a .341 hitting efficiency. It is the second straight season Beckett has received first team all-conference honors. She was a second team selection as a sophomore in 2019.
Behrends, a 5-8 libero, led the conference with 479 digs. A two-time all-conference selection, Behrends also was a first team selection as a junior in 2020.
Sedgwick, a 5-8 setter, led the conference with 1,045 assists, ace serves (70) and successful serves (425) and serve attempts (454), was third in digs (270) and third in serve efficiency (93.6%). It was the second consecutive season Sedwick was a first team all-conference selection.
Go-Hawks senior Ashli Harn, and juniors Ellie Thompson and Averi Weichers were second team all-NEIC selections.
Harn, a defensive specialist, led the conference in serve efficiency (97.2%), was second in digs (362), successful serves (419), serve attempts (431), and fourth in aces (38) and kill attempts (657). Harn was a second team all-conference selection last season.
Thompson, a junior middle blocker, tied for third in the conference in total blocks (48), was fourth in successful serves (306) and tied for fourth in serve attempts (332). Thompson was a third team all-conference selection in 2020.
Weichers, a 6-2 middle blocker and transfer from Aplington-Parkersburg, led the NEIC in hitting efficiency (.398) and finished with the second-most total blocks (58). She ranked third with 32 solo blocks and posted the fifth-most kills (237).