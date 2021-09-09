Denver remains perfect.
The No. 2-ranked Class 2A Cyclones won all five of their matches at the New Hampton tournament Saturday.
Denver beat Don Bosco, 21-8, 21-13, Waukon, 21-9, 21-15, Tripoli, 21-16, 21-12, host New Hampton, 25-12, 25-15, and No. 7-ranked 2A Sumner-Fredericksburg, 25-20, 20-14.
Junior Kayla Knowles slammed nine kills against Don Bosco, while senior Reese Johnson registered 20 assists. Denver (11-0) recorded 10 blocks as a team, while senior Grace Lyons scooped a team-high 11 digs. Johnson, junior Lexi Gehrke and senior Kate Clinton finished with two ace serves each.
Go-Hawks win 2 at Shirley Ryan tourney
Waverly-Shell Rock split its four matches at the Shirley Ryan tournament at Mount Vernon on Saturday.
The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat No. 10-ranked 3A Red Oak, 21-17, 21-11, and Center Point-Urbana, 21-6, 21-7, and lost to No. 1-ranked 2A Dike-New Hartford, 21-9, 21--9, and No. 12-ranked 2A Beckman Dyersville, 25-21, 25-23.
W-SR senior setter Sophie Sedgwick posted 20 assists, while junior Averi Weichers recorded two blocks against Red Oak. Senior Ashli Harn scooped a team-high eight digs, while classmate Avery Beckett slammed a team-best seven kills. Harn and senior Annika Behrends registered eight digs each against Center Point-Urbana, while Sedgwick finished with three ace serves on 13 of 14 from behind the service line.
Beckett and Weichers had four kills apiece against Dike-New Hartford. Behrends and Harn combined for 15 digs.
Wildcats win 4 at New Hampton tourney
Janesville won four of five matches at the New Hampton tournament Saturday.
The No. 15-ranked Class 1A Wildcats beat Nashua-Plainfield, 21-11, 21-13, Iowa Valley, 21-15, 21-8, Belle Plaine, 21-16, 21-5, and Vinton-Shellsburg, 16-21, 22-20, 15-12. The Wildcats lost to No. 2-ranked 3A West Delaware, 21-13, 21-10.