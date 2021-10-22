Waverly-Shell Rock inched closer to Cedar Rapids on Thursday.
The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Go-Hawks swept Webster City, 25-12, 25-17, 25-13, to advance to the Region 6 final against Humboldt at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"They came out and took care of business," W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. "We had good passing to go in system so several hitters were able to get kills.
"We continue to serve aggressively and keep it away from their best passer. (We have) a few days to practice before (the) regional final to get a few things tuned up."
Senior Avery Beckett paced the Go-Hawks (41-7) with 11 kills, while juniors Ellie Thompson and Averi Weichers posted six kills apiece. Senior Sophie Sedgwick recorded a team-high 25 assists in the victory.
W-SR had another solid night from beyond the service line. The home team converted on 64 of 68 serves. Junior Paige Hendricks was 14 of 16 with four aces, while senior Annika Behrends was 11 of 11 with two aces.
Beckett and Behrends finished with 11 digs each, while Sedgwick ended with 10.