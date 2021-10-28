A year ago, Waverly-Shell Rock watched in shock as Gilbert scored an upset and celebrated a berth to the Class 4A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball tournament at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
That bitter taste of heartbreak, disappointment and frustration never faded from the Go-Hawks who played in that match and were back on the court this fall.
A veteran-led team, the Go-Hawks didn’t let history repeat itself Tuesday night. No. 3-ranked W-SR swept visiting Humboldt, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15, in the Region 6 final to advance to next week’s 4A state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
W-SR (42-7) is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 seed and Region 3 champion Osakaloosa (31-4) at 6 p.m. on Court 2 on Monday at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
“It means everything because they know last year, they kind of let it slip away and they didn’t play very well,” longtime W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “They knew what the experience was and … this year and every day they came to practice, they came to get better.
“I think they were a little hesitant just from their remembrance of last year. And the seniors knowing it might be their last game and they wanted to make it (to state) so bad, it just kind of relaxes them as the match went on.”
Power hitter Avery Beckett paced the Go-Hawks offensively Tuesday. The senior slammed a team-high 16 kills on 34 attempts and hit .382 in the match. She also was eight for eight serving with two aces and pitched in with nine digs.
Junior Ellie Thompson also was a factor offensively. She finished with eight kills and hit .350 on the night, while going nine for nine from behind the service line with an ace.
“She’s very good,” Woodin said. “She tips it to where they’re not and at the end of the match, she starting hitting the ball. That’s where we need her and keep telling her she’s got the fastest arm swing of anybody on our team and you’ve got to keep hitting it.”
Meanwhile, senior setter Sophie Sedgwick also had a strong night with a team-best 35 assists and seven kills.
“That’s what your center needs to do,” Woodin added. “If they have a chance to go on two (hits), that’s what we want them to do and catch the other team off guard.”
Senior Ashli Harn scooped a team-high 21 digs, while classmate Annika Behrends registered 11 digs. Junior Averi Weichers finished with two total blocks.
W-SR converted 62 of 64 serves and hit .248 as a team.
Western Dubuque (31-3) is the No. 1 seed in the 4A field, while North Scott (30-4) is the No. 2 seed. Cedar Rapids Xavier (29-4) earned the No. 4 seed.
The 4A state semifinals will be at noon Wednesday, while the 4A state final will be at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Janesville 3
Dunkerton 2
For the second time this season, Janesville knocked off Dunkerton.
This time, the outcome carried more weight. The Wildcats came away with a 15-25, 25-14, 26-24, 17-25, 15-10 win in a Class 1A, Region 4 semifinal Monday.
Janesville (24-15) faced Newell-Fonda for the Region 4 championship Wednesday night in Clarion.
Senior Pyper McCarville led the Wildcats with a whopping 32 kills, while classmate Kamryn Umthum recorded 50 assists. Sophomore Kendall Thompson added nine kills.
Junior Hope Hovenga scooped a team-high 30 digs, while Thompson finished with 26. McCarville totaled three blocks, while freshman Zoey Barnes had two. Thompson finished with five aces, while Hovenga had four.
Denver 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Denver moved one step closer to the Class 2A state tournament Monday.
The No. 6-ranked Cyclones swept Aplington-Parkersburg, 25-20, 25-22, 26-24, during a Region 5 semifinal. Denver faced Kuemper Catholic in the Region 5 final Wednesday in Webster City.
Junior Kayla Knowles led the Cyclones (35-7) with 11 kills, while senior Reese Johnson finished with 30 assists. Classmate Grace Lyons finished with 10 digs, while Johnson registered four ace serves.