Waverly-Shell Rock crossed off a preseason goal Tuesday night.
Class 4A No. 6-ranked W-SR swept Crestwood, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13, to clinch the Northeast Iowa Conference regular-season title.
The Go-Hawks (28-6 overall, 5-0 NEIC) went undefeated in the conference portion of their schedule.
“They came in focused and knew what they needed to do,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “Overall, we passed very well so we could get in system and have a variety of attackers.
“We served very aggressively and had several aces. It’s great to get the first part (dual) of the conference championship.”
Senior Avery Beckett paced the Go-Hawks with 13 kills on 19 attempts and hit .684, while junior Averi Weichers posted 10 kills and hit .750 on the night. Junior Ellie Thompson added seven kills, while seniors Sophie Sedgwick and Ashli Harn had four kills apiece.
Sedgwick totaled a team-high 33 assists in the match and was 24 of 24 serving with six aces. Harn was eight of eight from behind the service line with two aces, while Thompson and juniors Paige Hendricks and Elizabeth Frerichs had one ace each. Senior Annika Behrends led the Go-Hawks with 11 digs, while Harn, Sedgwick and Beckett finished with eight digs each. Weichers also registered two total blocks.
W-SR travels to the Mason City tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Wildcats win 5-set thriller over Don Bosco
Janesville came away with a thrilling five-set victory over Iowa Star Conference rival Don Bosco on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats won the match, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 14-25, 15-13.
Janesville has won two straight matches and improved to 14-11 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Stats from this match were not made available by press time.
Cyclones advance to NICL semifinals
Denver inched closer to a conference championship Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cyclones defeated BCLUW and Wapsie Valley in Fairbank to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round of the North Iowa Cedar League tournament.
Denver (31-6) beat BCLUW 25-9, 25-12, and No. 9-ranked 2A Wapsie Valley, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10.
Stats from both matches were not made available by press time.