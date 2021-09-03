Waverly-Shell Rock won all three of its matches at the Marshalltown triangular Thursday night.
The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat host Marshalltown, 21-13, 21-13, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 21-11, 21-13, and Solon, 21-14, 21-11.
Stats from all three matches were not available by press time Friday.
W-SR (8-1) traveled to the Shirley Ryan Invitational at Mount Vernon on Saturday.
W’LOO CHRISTIAN 3
JANESVILLE 1
Waterloo Christian came away with a 3-1 victory over No. 15-ranked Class 1A Janesville on Thursday night in Waterloo.
The Regents won the match, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.
Stats from this match were not made available by press time Friday.
Janesville (2-3) traveled to the Vinton-Shellsburg tournament Saturday.
TRIPOLI 3
RICEVILLE 0
Tripoli earned a 3-0 sweep over visiting Riceville on Thursday.
The Panthers (2-1) won the match, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12.
Junior Mallory Mueller led the Panthers with 12 kills. She finished with a .333 hitting efficiency. Sophomore Natalie Lobeck registered 28 assists, while junior Maddux Miller scooped a team-best 13 digs. Junior Marissa Nuss served a team-high two aces in the win.
Tripoli traveled to the New Hampton tournament Saturday.