Waverly-Shell Rock swept all five of its matches at the Mason City tournament Saturday at North Iowa Area Community College.
The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Go-Hawks earned wins over 2A No. 10-ranked Osage, 21-12, 21-16, Clear Lake, 21-6, 21-6, Mason City, 21-12, 21-7, Central Springs, 21-4, 21-10, and Humboldt, 21-4, 21-11.
W-SR (33-6) has now won six consecutive matches and has not lost a set since Oct. 2.
“It was a fast day of volleyball,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We played four games in a row and (were) off for one and (then) played (our) last game. We took care of business all day. It was good to see some different teams.
“Everyone did a great job of focusing and we were able to run some different plays as the back row did a great job of getting us into system so Sophie had several choices and our hitter did their job of getting the kill.”
Go-Hawks senior Avery Beckett led the way with seven kills against Osage. Juniors Ellie Thompson and Averi Weichers slammed five kills apiece, while senior setter Sophie Sedgwick turned in 18 assists. Senior Ashli Harn scooped a team-high 10 digs, while junior Elizabeth Frerichs and senior Annika Behrends had eight digs each.
Behrends was seven of seven from beyond the service line with two aces and 10 digs in W-SR’s win over Clear Lake. Sedgwick finished with 11 assists and nine digs, while Beckett added six kills.
W-SR combined for seven aces against Mason City. Junior Paige Hendricks led her club with four aces and was 12 of 12 serving. Sedgwick added three aces and was 10 of 12 from behind the line. Beckett posted a team-high nine kills.
Beckett and Weichers finished with six kills apiece against Central Springs. Meanwhile, Sedgwick assisted on 16 points, while Frerichs was five of six serving with three aces. Behrends added six digs.
The Go-Hawks hit .319 against Humboldt. Beckett led the way with 10 kills and hit .600 in the match. Sedgwick added 15 assists and was 11 of 12 serving with two aces. She also scooped nine digs. Behrends led the Go-Hawks with 11 digs.
W-SR travels to Dike-New Hartford for a quad beginning at 5 p.m. today.
Wildcats win 2 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL tourney
Janesville won two of four matches at the Hampton-Dumont-CAL tournament Saturday.
The Class 1A No. 9-ranked Wildcats beat Ford Dodge St. Edmund, 21-13, 21-13 and Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 21-11, 21-6. The Wildcats lost to 2A No. 11-ranked Kuemper Catholic, 21-12, 21-18, and Grand View Christian, 25-23, 25-23.
Stats from these matches were not made available by press time.
Janesville traveled to Osage for a triangular Monday.
Cyclones fall in NICL final
Denver fell to Class 2A No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford in the first North Iowa Cedar League tournament championship Thursday in Dike.
The 2A No. 7-ranked Cyclones lost, 25-18, 25-21.
Senior Allison Bonnette paced Denver (32-7) with five kills, while junior Kayla Knowles finished with four. Senior Reese Johnson registered a team-high 11 assists.
Johnson and senior Grace Lyons had scooped seven digs apiece for Denver. Knowles, Johnson, sophomore Jessica Gergen and senior Avery Forde had one block each. Lyons, Johnson and senior Kate Clinton had one ace serve apiece.
Denver (32-7) travels to NICL rival Oelwein at 7:15 p.m. today.