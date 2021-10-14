Waverly-Shell Rock won two of three matches at the Dike-New Hartford quad Tuesday in Dike.
The Class 4A No. 3-ranked Go-Hawks beat 3A No. 15-ranked Union La Porte City, 25-14, 22-25, 15-8, and Nevada, 25-20, 25-20, and lost to 2A No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford, 15-25, 22-25.
“It was good to get into some good competition before our conference and regionals (tournaments),” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We found out some of our weaknesses so we can improve on these in the future practices.
“We played some good volleyball most of the time, but (we) need to continue to focus throughout the set.”
Senior Avery Beckett connected on seven kills for W-SR (34-7) in the win over Union. Junior Averi Weichers added six kills and hit .364, while senior Sophie Sedgwick turned in a team-high 22 assists. Junior Elizabeth Frerichs was 10 for 10 serving with two aces, while senior Annika Behrends scooped a team-best nine digs. W-SR was successful on 57 of 59 serve attempts in the match.
Sedgwick was 14 of 16 serving with six aces against Nevada. She also added nine digs and a team-high 25 assists. Beckett led W-SR with 10 kills, while Weichers chipped in with six. Behrends also finished with nine digs. Senior Brooke Willis registered a solo block and a block assist.
Beckett hit .350 and powered 10 kills to lead W-SR in the loss to Dike-New Hartford. Sedgwick notched 18 assists, while Harn, Frerichs and Behrends had one ace serve apiece. Behrends led W-SR with nine digs, while Harn added seven. Junior Ellie Thompson finished with one solo block. W-SR was 33 of 34 serving in the match.
Wildcats split pair of matches
Janesville split a pair of matches Monday at the Osage triangular.
The Class 1A No. 9-ranked Wildcats beat Charles City, 25-20, 25-12, and fell to 2A No. 10-ranked Osage, 25-14, 25-13.
Stats from these matches were not made available by press time.
Janesville (18-14) travels to the Tripoli tournament Saturday.
Denver sweeps Huskies
Denver came away with a sweep over North Iowa Cedar League rival Oelwein on Tuesday in Oelwein.
The Class 2A No. 7-ranked Cyclones won the match, 25-11, 25-6, 25-12.
Stats from this match were not made available by press time.
Denver (33-7) hosts a 2A, Region 5 quarterfinal against Belmond-Klemme/Eagle Grove at 7 p.m. Wednesday.