Waverly-Shell Rock won five of six matches at the Boone tournament Saturday.
The No. 7-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks knocked off host Boone, 21-9, 21-6, Forest City, 21-18, 21-6, Ames, 21-14, 21-11, Algona, 21-9, 21-12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 21-16, 21-10, and lost to No. 3-ranked 5A Ames, 14-21, 21-16, 10-15.
“(It was) a good weekend of competition,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We played six matches and were very focused and continued to improve as a team.
“We probably played our best volleyball of the season in the second set against Ankeny. They now know what it takes to beat a good team. We just need to continue to build on this for our future matches.”
Senior Averi Beckett paced the Go-Hawks (21-5) with nine kills and hit .692 against Boone. Senior Sophie Sedgwick added 20 assists and was 12 of 12 serving with three aces, and also scooped five digs. Senior Ashli Harn posted six kills and finished with two aces. Classmate Annika Behrends scooped a team-high six digs.
Beckett and Harn combined for 11 kills against Forest City, while Sedgwick tallied 16 assists and was 12 of 12 serving with three more aces. She also added eight digs. Harn led W-SR with 11 digs, while Behrends had eight. Junior Paige Hendricks was seven of seven serving with two aces.
W-SR was 41 of 41 serving in the win over Ames. Harn finished with two aces, while Hendricks had one. Beckett led the way with 10 kills, while Harn posted five and junior Averi Weichers had five. Weichers also finished with six digs. Sedgwick had 19 assists and seven digs.
Beckett slammed seven kills, while junior Ellie Thompson and senior Brooke Willis had five kills apiece against Algona. Sedgwick finished with 22 assists and was 14 of 14 serving with two aces. Thompson also finished with two aces.
Sedgwick finished with 28 assists against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Meanwhile, Thompson and Beckett combined for 15 kills. Behrends turned in a team-high 11 digs, while Harn added eight.
In the three-set loss to Ames, Beckett powered 12 kills and hit .308 in the match. Sedgwick tallied 23 assists and finished with an ace, while Harn scooped a team-best 10 digs.
W-SR, which is ranked No. 2 in 4A in serve success rate, connected on 95.1% of its serves (216 of 227) for the entire tournament.
W-SR hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival New Hampton (16-6) at 7:15 p.m. today.