Waverly-Shell Rock continues to stack up successful weekend tournaments.
No. 6-ranked Class 4A W-SR won five of six matches, including a three-set thriller over No. 3-ranked 4A Cedar Rapids Xavier at the W-SR tournament Saturday.
W-SR beat AGWSR, 21-17, 21-13, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-12, 21-7, Nevada, 21-12, 21-3, Union La Porte City, 21-12, 21-11 and Xavier, 25-14, 32-34, 15-10. W-SR lost to No. 7-ranked 3A Mount Vernon, 23-25, 26-16, 13-15.
“We played some very good volleyball,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “The back row of Annika, Ashli, Paige and Elizabeth were very effective to get us in system on serve receive and made some incredible digs on hard hit balls.
“Our front row of Avery, Averi, Ashli, Ellie and Brooke (Willis) had good hitting efficiency and made several blocks to stop the other teams. Sophie distributed the ball and was able to run different types of attacks for our hitters.
“Throughout the day, we served well and continue to be more aggressive. We had good energy and stayed fairly focused all day long.”
Senior Avery Beckett slammed a team-high 11 kills and hit .500 for the Go-Hawks (27-6) against AGWSR. Classmate Annika Behrends scooped a team-best 14 digs, while senior Sophie Sedgwick posted 27 assists.
Beckett and junior Ellie Thompson registered four kills apiece against Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Sedgwick turned in 16 assists and added two ace serves, while junior Paige Hendricks was 10 of 10 serving with a pair of aces. Behrends added eight digs in the win.
Beckett led the Go-Hawks with 11 kills and hit .667 against Nevada, while Sedgwick notched 14 assists. Hendricks was 13 of 13 from behind the service line with four aces, while senior Ashli Harn added 10 digs.
Harn posted a team-best seven kills in the sweep over Union, while Beckett and junior Averi Weichers recorded six kills each. Sedgwick finished with 22 assists and two aces, while Hendricks was 10 of 11 serving with three aces. Harn, Sedgwick and Behrends had seven digs apiece.
Beckett tallied 11 kills and Sedgwick had 24 assists against Cedar Rapids Xavier. Hendricks was 14 of 14 serving with three aces, while Harn was 11 of 12 with two aces. Behrends turned in a team-high 14 digs, while junior Elizabeth Frerichs had 12 and Harn finished with 11. Weichers ended the match with five total blocks.
Beckett powered 11 kills and junior Ellie Thompson had eight against Mount Vernon. Sedgwick assisted on 32 points, while Harn scooped a team-high 17 digs. Behrends ended with 16 digs.
W-SR travels to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood at 7:15 p.m. today.
Denver’s Johnson reaches another milestone
Reese Johnson etched her name into Denver volleyball history last week by surpassing the 2,000 career assists plateau and breaking the school record of 2,167 assists for a career.
“I was surprised and honored because that is a big honor to have a record at your school,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without all my passers and hitters.”
More impressive is the fact that Reese Johnson has not been a setter her entire career. She was an outside hitter as a freshman.
“Our hitters are really great, so it’s pretty easy to give them assists when they’re so good. We’re trying to run a faster tempo this year, and that’s really helped with our offense.”
On Saturday, she notched another historic feat by eclipsing 1,000 career digs at the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament.
No. 7-ranked Class 2A Denver won four of five matches Saturday, defeating Nevada, 21-8, 21-15, No. 13-ranked 2A Osage, 21-17, 19-21, 15-10, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 21-14, 21-7 and No. 8-ranked 2A Beckman Catholic, 21-18, 21-16. Denver lost to No. 7-ranked 3A Mount Vernon, 18-25, 19-25, in the semifinals.
“I was proud of our girls and how they battled through some tough morning pools defeating very talented Osage and Beckman Catholic teams,” Denver coach Jamie Johnson said. “We got off to a slow start in the semifinals against a very talented team from Mount Vernon and we couldn’t quite get things clicking on offense.”
Reese Johnson posted 18 assists and junior Kayla Knowles slammed eight kills against Nevada.
Knowles and senior Allison Bonnette combined for 25 kills, while Johnson tallied 23 assists against Osage. Senior Avery Forde led the Cyclones (28-6) with three total blocks.
Bonnette recorded seven kills, scooped a team-high 10 digs and finished with two ace serves against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Sophomore Jessica Gergen registered four total blocks, while senior Grace Lyons had six digs against Beckman Catholic.
Gergen and senior Katelyn Eggena turned in two blocks each, while Lyons scooped seven digs against Mount Vernon.
Denver hosts BCLUW at 5:45 p.m. today.
Wildcats knock off Dunkerton
Janesville found itself on the outside of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s rankings for the first time in quite some time a couple weeks ago.
The Wildcats worked their way back into the rankings last week after a thrilling four-set upset over Iowa Star Conference rival Dunkerton on Tuesday.
Janesville won the match, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, and leapfrogged Dunkerton to No. 9 in Class 1A.
Senior Pyper McCarville posted a team-best 18 kills, while sophomore Kendall Thompson finished with 13 kills for Janesville (13-11 overall, 3-1 ISCN). Senior Kamryn Umthum finished with 37 assists, while junior Hope Hovenga scooped a team-high 18 digs. McCarville finished with 17 digs. Umthum, freshman Liz Hovenga and senior Cadey Coffman had two ace serves apiece.
Janesville hosts Don Bosco at 5:30 p.m. today.