Pyper McCarville and Kendall Thompson teamed up to help lead Janesville to a 25-9, 25-9, 25-9 sweep over Clarksville in a Class 1A, Region 4 first-round match Monday in Janesville.
McCarville slammed a team-high 14 kills and hit .400 in the match for the 1A No. 10-ranked Wildcats (22-15). Thompson served a team-best seven aces and was a perfect 20 of 20 from beyond the service line.
Janesville senior Kamryn Umthum registered 29 assists, while freshmen Zoey Barnes and Elle Carlson combined for 11 kills. McCarville, Umthum and junior Lauryn Podhajsky recorded one block apiece. Junior Hope Hovenga scooped a team-high 18 digs and added six aces. McCarville also had two aces.
Clarksville junior Jenna Myers led her team with five kills, while junior Cailyn Hardy posted seven assists and seven digs. Senior Sierra Vance had nine digs.
Janesville hosted AGWSR (19-16) in a Region 4 quarterfinal Wednesday.
Tripoli 3
West Central 0
Tripoli earned a 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 sweep over West Central during a Class 1A, Region 5 first-round match Monday in Tripoli.
Sophomore Emilee Blasberg led the Panthers (16-20) with 12 kills, while junior Keyra Krueger added nine. Sophomore Natalie Lobeck posted 36 assists. Blasberg and freshman Isabel Bernard each had four aces.
Tripoli traveled Nashua-Plainfield (12-14) in a Region 5 quarterfinal Wednesday.
Nashua-Plainfield 3
Riceville 0
Nashua-Plainfield came away with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-20 sweep over Riceville during a Class 1A, Region 5 first-round match Monday.
Junior Paige Ripley finished with 32 assists, while sophomore Jalynn Pratt and senior Makenzie Foelske had 12 kills apiece. Senior Abbie Hyde scooped a team-high 16 digs. Pratt and Foelske had two ace serves each.
Nashua-Plainfield hosted Tripoli in a Region 5 quarterfinal Wednesday.