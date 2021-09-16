Waverly-Shell Rock swept Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16, on Tuesday in Decorah.
The win gives the No. 8-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks (15-4 overall, 2-0 NEIC) possession for first place in the conference. The Vikings (7-1, 1-1) were dealt their first conference loss of the season.
“We came out focused and ready to play,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “We mixed up the hitting so that kept them off balance in the sets. I thought our back row was really strong at delivering the ball to our setter, who then had several options for hitters. We had several key blocks from our middles.”
W-SR junior Averi Weichers and senior Ashli Harn teamed up for 21 kills. Weichers slammed a team-best 11 kills on 18 attempts and hit .500 in the match. Senior Avery Beckett finished with eight kills, while classmate Sophie Sedgwick registered a team-high 29 assists.
The Go-Hawks were sound from behind the service line, connecting on 69 of 72 serves with nine aces, including four from junior Elizabeth Frerichs and three from Harn. Senior Annika Behrends scooped a team-best 13 digs, while Sedgwick had 10. Weichers finished with one solo block and three block assists.
W-SR travels to Charles City at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 21.
Cyclones fall to D-NH
Dike-New Hartford earned a 25-11, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over North Iowa Cedar League rival Denver on Tuesday in Denver.
The No. 1-ranked Class 2A Wolverines improved to 22-0 overall, including 2-0 in conference play. The No. 2-ranked 2A Cyclones dropped to 15-2, including 1-1 in conference action.
Stats from this match were not made available by press time.
Denver travels to the Dike-New Hartford tournament at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Osage sweeps Huskies
Osage came away with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-9 sweep over Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday in Osage.
The No. 8-ranked Class 2A Green Devils improved to 7-2 overall, including 5-0 in the Top of Iowa Conference. The Huskies dropped to 6-8 overall, including 4-1 in conference play.
Stats from this match were not made available by press time.
Nashua-Plainfield hosts New Hampton at 5 p.m. today.