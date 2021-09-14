Waverly-Shell Rock won three of four matches nearly came away with a sweep at the Osage tournament Saturday.
The No. 8-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 21-10, 21-8, Forest City, 21-8, 21-13, and No. 8-ranked 2A Osage, 21-14, 16-21, 15-12. They lost a three-set match to No. 8-ranked 5A Cedar Falls, 25-20, 26-28, 17-19.
W-SR (14-4) junior Ellie Thompson tallied 18 assists, while senior Annika Behrends scooped 15 digs and classmate Ashli Harn slammed six kills against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. W-SR was 39-40 serving in the match.
Senior Avery Beckett posted a team-high six kills, while classmate Sophie Sedgwick had 17 assists against Forest City. Sedgwick also was 13 of 13 serving with three aces, while Harn was 18 of 18 from behind the service line with four aces. Behrends finished with 12 digs. The Go-Hawks were 43 of 44 serving.
Beckett registered a team-high 12 kills against Osage, while junior Averi Weichers finished with eight and hit .353. Sedgwick turned in 21 assists, while Harn and Behrends combined for 21 digs. Again, the Go-Hawks were sharp from the beyond the service line, connecting on 46 of 47 attempts.
Against Cedar Falls, Beckett recorded a team-high 17 kills on 42 attempts, while Weichers added eight on 19 tries. Junior Ellie Thompson assisted on 37 of the Go-Hawks’ 39 kills. Behrends finished with 21 digs, while Harn and Sedgwick teamed up for 28 digs. Weichers also finished with two solo blocks.
“We were much more competitive and focused,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “As a team, they continued to improve from the previous week.
“We have a weekend off ,so it will be good to have some practices to work on some individual skills and team offense and defense.”
W-SR travels to Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah (7-0, 1-0) at 7:15 p.m. today.
Cyclones win 3 at A-P tourney
Denver won three of four matches at the Aplington-Parkersburg tournament Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 2A Cyclones beat Nashua-Plainfield, 21-10, 21-7, AGWSR, 21-9, 21-12, and No. 11 2A Grundy Center, 22-20, 21-16. Denver fell to No. 2-ranked 3A West Delaware, 15-21, 22-20, 12-15.
Senior Reese Johnson turned in 18 assists, while junior Kayla Knowles slammed seven kills for Denver (15-1) against Nashua-Plainfield. Johnson also served two aces, while senior Sydney Eggena finished with three blocks.
Knowles posted eight kills, while Johnson had 19 assists against AGWSR. Senior Grace Lyons scooped a team-best nine digs, while Eggena finished with three aces. Senior Allison Bonnette had two aces.
Bonnette led the Cyclones with 10 kills against Grundy Center. Knowles and Eggena each finished with two blocks, while Bonnette scooped eight digs and had an ace.
Knowles and Bonnette combined for 23 kills against West Delaware, while Johnson had 31 assists. Sophomore Jessica Gergen finished with three blocks and Lyons had 12 digs. Bonnette also had two aces.
Denver hosts North Iowa Cedar League rival and No. 1-ranked 2A Dike-New Hartford (21-0) at 7:30 p.m. today.
JANESVILLE 3
TRIPOLI 1
Janesville defeated Iowa Star Conference rival Tripoli, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24, on Thursday.
Senior Pyper McCarville paced the Wildcats (7-4 overall, 1-1 ISN) with 19 kills and 28 digs, while classmate Kamryn Umthum turned in 31 assists. Junior Lauryn Podhajsky finished with four blocks, while sophomore Kaylee LaPlant had three. Umthum registered 19 digs, while sophomore Kendall Thompson had 12.
Tripoli (4-5, 1-1) sophomore Natalie Lobeck tallied a team-best 36 assists, while junior Mallory Mueller powered a team-high 14 kills. Freshman Isabel Bernard registered 12 kills. Junior Maddux Miller scooped nine digs, while sophomore Emilee Blasberg had four blocks and senior Marina Biermann had nine digs. Lobeck served four aces, while Bernard had two.
Janesville travels to Riceville (2-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tripoli travels to No. 7-ranked 1A Dunkerton (10-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.