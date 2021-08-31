Waverly-Shell Rock won four of five matches at the Skip Anderson tournament Saturday at Bondurant-Farrar High School to open the 2021 season.
The No. 2-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks swept Williamsburg (21-18, 21-10), Holy Trinity Catholic (21-9, 21-15), North Polk (21-19, 21-17) and Boone (21-9, 21-16). They beat Burlington-Notre Dame in three sets (21-15, 15-21, 15-7) and lost to host Bondurant-Farrar (21-14, 21-18) in two sets.
Senior Avery Beckett led the Go-Hawks (5-1) with seven kills against Boone. She hit .357 in the match. Junior Paige Hendricks finished with five ace serves and was 13 of 14 from behind the service line.
Junior Ella Thompson had seven kills against Holy Trinity Catholic, while classmate Averi Weichers had six.
Weichers had seven kills against Williamsburg, while senior Annika Behrends had three aces. Senior Sophie Sedgwick had 16 assists.
Behrends was 10 for 10 serving and scooped 14 digs against Burlington-Notre Dame. Thompson and Beckett each recorded seven kills.
Beckett registered eight kills against North Polk, while seniors Ashli Harn and Brooke Willis had five each. Sedgwick record 23 assists in the match.
Harn scooped 11 digs against Bondurant-Farrar, while Beckett had five kills.
“It was a good start to the season,” Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin said. “We played fairly consistent throughout the day. Our back row did a great job of setting up Sophie for some good sets on serve receive and was very active in digging the ball.
“We need to keep improving on our hitting efficiency. We served more aggressively and had several aces by various players.”
Denver wins all 5 at Meskwaki tourney
Denver won all five of its matches at the Meskwaki tournament Saturday.
The No. 2-ranked Class 2A Cyclones swept North Tama (21-18, 21-10), Ankeny Christian (21-11, 21-14), Belle Plaine (21-5, 21-5), Colo-NESCO (21-1, 21-6) and Roland Story (21-10, 21-8).
Senior Allison Bonnette and junior Kayla Knowles paced Denver (5-0) with seven kills apiece against North Tama. Senior Reese Johnson posted 17 assists, while senior Grace Lyons scooped seven digs.
Knowles slammed eight kills against Ankeny Christian, while seniors Sydney Eggena and Avery Forde had two blocks each. Bonnette finished with three ace serves.
Bonnette led Denver with seven kills against Belle Plaine, while Johnson recorded 16 assists.
Johnson finished with 10 assists and 11 aces against Colo-NESCO.
Janesville wins 2 at Indee tourney
Janesville won two matches at the Independence tournament Saturday.
The No. 15-ranked Class 1A Wildcats beat Alburnett (21-9, 21-12) and Benton Community (21-14, 21-19) and lost to West Delaware (21-4, 21-15) and Independence (25-18, 25-14).
Stats from these matches were not made available by press time.