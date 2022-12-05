Chris Pries, Plainfield and Robert Steffen, Waverly and, and received recognition for serving as council members for four years on the ISU Bremer County Extension Council. Pries also served as board chairman.
Nine members serve on the Extension Council to provide guidance in programming, personnel, and financial management to serve the needs of Bremer County citizens. The Bremer County Extension office has been serving local citizens for 104 years. Areas of focus are: Youth and 4-H, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Community and Economic Development, and Human Sciences. The Bremer Extension County office is located at 720 7th Ave SW Tripoli, IA 50676.