Primaries are June 7

The primary elections are just a few days away on June 7.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Here is where you can vote in Bremer County.
Plainfield Library
Frederika Community Center
Sumner American Legion
Tripoli City Hall
Waverly City Hall
Janesville Riviera Roose Community Center
Denver City Council Chamber
Denver Community Center
Readlyn Library
Waverly Fire Station
Waverly City Hall
Waverly Library — Waverly Room
Waverly Library — Bremer Room
Bartels Linden Place/Eichorn Haus
Here is who is running
DEMOCRATS
United States Senator: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst
US Representative District 2: Liz Mathis
Governor: Deidre DeJear
Secretary of State: Eric Van Lancker, Joel Miller
Auditor of State: Rob Sand
Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald
Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood
Attorney General: Tom Miller
County Attorney: Jill S. Dashner
REPUBLICANS
United States Senator: Jim Carlin, Chuck Grassley
US Representative District 2: Ashley Hinson
Governor: Kim Reynolds
Secretary of State: Paul D. Pate
Auditor of State: Todd Halbur, Mary Ann Hanusa
Treasurer of State: Roby Smith
Secretary of Agriculture:Mike Naig
Attorney General: Brenna Bird
State Senator District 29: Sandy Salmon
State Representative District 57:Pat Grassley
State Representative District 58: Sean T. Galleger, Charley Thomson, Jim Wright
County Board of Supervisor District 2:Corey Cerwinske
County Board of Supervisor District 3:Dewey L. Hildebrandt
County Treasurer: Angela Burrows, Adam Hoffman
County Recorder:Missy Thurm
County Attorney: Darius P. R. Robinson