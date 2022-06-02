Primaries are June 7

Early voting for the primaries has been occurring at the Bremer County Courthouse and will end June 6.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

The primary elections are just a few days away on June 7.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here is where you can vote in Bremer County.

Plainfield Library

Frederika Community Center

Sumner American Legion

Tripoli City Hall

Waverly City Hall

Janesville Riviera Roose Community Center

Denver City Council Chamber

Denver Community Center

Readlyn Library

Waverly Fire Station

Waverly City Hall

Waverly Library — Waverly Room

Waverly Library — Bremer Room

Bartels Linden Place/Eichorn Haus

Here is who is running

DEMOCRATS

United States Senator: Abby Finkenauer, Michael Franken, Glenn Hurst

US Representative District 2: Liz Mathis

Governor: Deidre DeJear

Secretary of State: Eric Van Lancker, Joel Miller

Auditor of State: Rob Sand

Treasurer of State: Michael L. Fitzgerald

Secretary of Agriculture: John Norwood

Attorney General: Tom Miller

County Attorney: Jill S. Dashner

REPUBLICANS

United States Senator: Jim Carlin, Chuck Grassley

US Representative District 2: Ashley Hinson

Governor: Kim Reynolds

Secretary of State: Paul D. Pate

Auditor of State: Todd Halbur, Mary Ann Hanusa

Treasurer of State: Roby Smith

Secretary of Agriculture:Mike Naig

Attorney General: Brenna Bird

State Senator District 29: Sandy Salmon

State Representative District 57:Pat Grassley

State Representative District 58: Sean T. Galleger, Charley Thomson, Jim Wright

County Board of Supervisor District 2:Corey Cerwinske

County Board of Supervisor District 3:Dewey L. Hildebrandt

County Treasurer: Angela Burrows, Adam Hoffman

County Recorder:Missy Thurm

County Attorney: Darius P. R. Robinson